THV Chart Object Sync Mt5

Hi Traders,

ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol.
When you draw or modify an object (trendline, horizontal line, channel, rectangle, Fibonacci, etc.) on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels.

🚀 Key Features:

  • Two-chart synchronization: Works seamlessly between two charts of the same symbol (e.g. M15 ↔ H1).

  • Full style replication: Color, width, line type, ray, arrow, and text attributes are precisely copied.

  • Fibonacci support: Fibo levels, colors, and line styles remain identical across both charts.

  • Protected copies: Only the chart that created an object can modify or delete it — mirrored objects are locked.

  • Auto cleanup: Removing an object on the source chart automatically deletes its mirrored version.

  • Lightweight design: Minimal resource usage with event-based and timed synchronization.

  • And more,...

⚙️ How to Use:

  1. Attach this Indicator to two charts of the same symbol. No configuration needed !

  2. Draw or edit objects on the source chart — they will instantly appear on the target chart with identical properties.

Happy Trading !


