Autogrids

5

AUTOGRIDS MT5

Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid.

Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the market is trending or ranging, this data-driven approach enhances trade accuracy and maximizes efficiency—all without the need for constant manual intervention.

With exclusive operation modes to various market conditions, Autogrids EA is the go-to solution for traders looking to automate with precision, reduce emotional trading, and unlock their full profit potential.

Trade smarter. Trade faster.


Key Benefits

Fully Automated Execution: Removes emotional decision-making, ensuring trades align with a pre-defined quantitative strategy.

Optimized Entry and Exit Points: Uses statistical modeling to determine high-probability trading zones, reducing uncertainty.

Exclusive Operation Modes for Grid Setup: Unlike other robots, Autogrids EA provides multiple operation modes that allow users to configure the placement of buy and sell orders based on their trading strategy: [00] Symmetrical Hedging – Buy and sell orders positioned at the same prices for balanced exposure. [01] Spot Grid – Sell orders above and buy orders below the previous day’s close, ensuring dynamic positioning. [02] Inverted Spot Grid – Buy orders above and sell orders below the previous day’s close, reversing the standard spot grid logic. [03] Long – Focuses on buy orders, placing them above and below the previous day’s close. [04] Short – Focuses on sell orders, placing them above and below the previous day’s close.

Consistent Performance Across Market Conditions: Strategies designed to work effectively in both trending and ranging markets.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizes frequency distribution of daily range, eliminating subjective trading approaches.

Improved Trading Efficiency: Automates complex analysis and trade execution, freeing up time for traders.

Backtesting Capability: Enables users to validate strategies with historical data before live deployment.

Versatile Asset Compatibility: Works across various markets, including Forex, stocks, and commodities.

Minimizes Overtrading Risks: Provides structured execution to prevent excessive entries based on market noise.

Optimized for Hedge Accounts: Ensures compatibility with hedging strategies, allowing effective position management.


Key Features

Quantitative strategy integration: Leverages statistical distribution modeling of daily amplitude. Trades are placed based on predefined intervals derived from historical data modeling.

Standard strategies: Code refactored to allow inclusion of well known strategies (e.g. RSI, mean reversion, distance from moving average...).

Structured Grid Execution: Orders are automatically updated. 

Customizable trade parameters: Users can configure grid size, lot sizing, and interval settings.

Smart order management: Ensures proper execution with strategic trade spacing.

Time-zone awareness: Aligns with the MetaTrader platform's time zone for accurate session tracking.

Multi-asset support: Compatible with multiple asset classes for diversified trading opportunities.

Seamless session recovery: If the EA is removed or MetaTrader is closed, simply reapplying it to the asset with the same parameters ensures that existing positions and orders continue to be managed automatically.

Daily financial summary by mobile notifications: Displays a quick financial summary on screen and sends a concise trading report to the MetaTrader mobile app at the beginning of each new trading day.

Secure licensing and subscription management: Distributed exclusively through the MetaTrader Market, ensuring enhanced security, reliability, and protection against unauthorized use.

User-friendly interface: Designed for both novice and experienced traders with intuitive controls.


    Avis 3
    gtoalvesoliveira
    24
    gtoalvesoliveira 2025.02.28 01:51 
     

    Sentimentos sinceros! As qualidades do Robô se baseiam nas suas ações de qualidades, consistências, confiança e de fácil manuseio. Atualizações periódicas são implantadas com segurança e transparência de acordo com as necessidades que o mercado exige e com fedback sempre positivo dentro da nossa comunidade bastante interativa. Suporte de excelência que está sempre à disposição para nos ajudar. Só tenho a agradecer, muito obrigado Guilherme, você e o robô Autogrids estão de parabéns!!!

    celso.cwb
    45
    celso.cwb 2025.02.03 14:52 
     

    A confiabilidade e facilidade em utilizar o robô, além do suporte perfeito do Guilherme, são garantias de sucesso!! Obrigado a você Guilherme, pela paciência em ensinar, pela didática, atualizações, enfim, obrigado!! Era uma área que eu estava com dificuldades e agora estou indo bem.

    moroizumi
    49
    moroizumi 2025.01.14 23:21 
     

    Ótima ferramenta e suporte incrível do Guilherme. Estratégia possui uma boa assertividade.

    Plus de l'auteur
    ViewTrend
    Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    The ViewTrend indicator provides a visual interpretation of market conditions by coloring the candles and the moving average line based on defined technical criteria. How does it work? The algorithm analyzes the relationship between the current closing price, the previous closing price, and the behavior of a simple moving average (SMA). Based on this analysis, the indicator colors the candles and the moving average line according to the technical scenario observed: Blue — Suggestion: Consider Bu
    FREE
    MyHistogram
    Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    MYHISTOGRAM MT5 MyHistogram is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average. By calculating and displaying this distance in a histogram format, it allows traders to quickly assess market trends, spot potential reversals, and make more informed trading decisions. The indicator is highly customizable, enabling users to select different timeframes, moving average types, and applied price settings. Additionally, it fea
    FREE
    Quickview
    Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
    Indicateurs
    QUICKVIEW MT5 A simple indicator  to instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily. Key Benefits Real-Time Asset Tracking  :: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move. Flexible and Intuitive Display :: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise
    FREE
