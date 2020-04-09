Codename A

After 15 years in the FOREX market, this EA has unique drawdown mechanism. The default settings is for EURUSD currency pair with H1 timeframe.

I sell this EA very low price, it is worth for buying, I give a chance for everybody who want to make some money from forex market.

The settings are quite obvious, not needed for explain.

You can use this EA for any currency pair, except bitcoin, the bitcoin version is coming soon.


Good Luck, and happy trading.

Produits recommandés
LokerTrendV7
Aliaksei Karalkou
Experts
The EA trades anytime the market is open. Its logic involves opening trades in the direction of movement. The robot increases the lot size in cases of negative profit on a previously closed order. This is not the Martingale system, when there is an increase in the lot size when the price moves against your position. This is a system for increasing the position on the movement of the market. Medium MA is used  Support and resistance lines are used  Fractals are used  A system for checking the ope
Grey Wolf MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
now acquires Gray Wolf, this incredible EA made and meticulously tested for the USD / CAD market, AUD / USD exclusively in the 5m timeframe. The purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% per month in profit and your account never reaches $ 0. You can use this EA with little capital for $ 100 and work perfectly, I did tests with $ 50 and it worked perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a greater capital you just have to
Mr Robot v2
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST ROBOT MR I USE IT DAILY IN MY ACCOUNTS This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mar
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
FoxTrotTWO EA
Thomas Gruening
3.8 (40)
Experts
FoxTrotTWO EA   is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a modera
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
EA Calmed Lull
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Experts
EA Calmed Lull   We have tried to optimise  EA  Calmed-Lull Expert Advisor  for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses  martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 10 years and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Lull Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets. Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backt
Gold Digging Scalping
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Experts
Gold Digging Scalping — Advanced Scalping EA for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex Gold Digging Scalping is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping and short-term trading in volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. Built with precision and flexibility, this EA automates high-frequency trading strategies with intelligent filters, dynamic pip steps, and advanced risk management. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: The EA uses CCI (Commodity Channel Ind
Fibo Grip
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
FIBO GRIP It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.        Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of change the trend. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data on  m
Bollinger Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Bollinger Trade   X is an EA based on Bollinger Bands. Bollinger parameters such as Sell & Buy Period, Deviations, Bands Shift, Candlestick Index, and Shift can be adjusted. Bollinger Trade  X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Bollinger Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
TukuYo
Samsul Anwar
Experts
TukuYo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader not for GOLD/XAU. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd   m15, m30,h1. For best results'    Magic_Number -   unique identifier for EA's orders . Order Comment - comment for EA's orders StopLoss   - stop loss in pips TrailingStop - distance from the price whe
Up Down EA
Zufri Al Pianur S E
Experts
This EA mainly focus on Martingale to get quick rebates. It has come with 3 strategy: 1. Strategy 1 - if using this strategy you can work with hedge martingale or grid martingale or both hedging and grid martingale . (see a picture below, setfile in COMMENT) 2. Manual Line BUY/SELL area - if using this strategy, you will see 4 line in the chart with different name and colour. Use it to determine area BUY/SELL. Also you can work with hedge martingale   or   grid martingale   or   both hedging and
Reverse Grid
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
Capital System
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
Alize EA
Viktor Barilko
Experts
Alize EA   is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for Forex market trading. It uses complex mathematical algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions based on modified standard indicators and price action analysis. This robot is easy to use and fully automated: simply install it on the AUDCAD chart and set the desired risk level. One of the key features of Alize EA is its advanced averaging system, which adapts to current market conditions. The robot uses virtual f
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
MarSe
Roman Gergert
4.14 (14)
Experts
Unlike the free version, this Expert Advisor uses a news filter and additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market. The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe. MarSe for MT5 ht
Sz 22
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Bienvenue à l'EA SZ-22 =============================================================================================== Ce robot est basé sur 6 indicateurs et génère des profits à long terme. Il est parfait pour vous. =============================================================================================== Ce robot est entièrement automatisé et a été créé pour tout le monde. Le robot fonctionne également sur les comptes centraux. Le Robot va trader de manière entièrement automati
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
TopSecret Five
Boris Sklyaruk
Experts
Fully automatic professional MT4 trading system The strategy is based on four author's indicators that are embedded in the adviser's code, trading takes place at night Each trade has a Take Profit and Stop Loss. Testing on real ticks since 2010 with 99.9% probability The EA has two trading modes: fixed lot or dynamic lot, which is calculated based on the deposit. For every 100$ - 0.01 lots. The adviser does not open many trades, about ten per month for each currency pair, since there are s
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
MMMBollingerXRSI for Trend and Scalping
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMMBollingerXRSI EA strategy: The robot keeps checking RSI and Bollinger Bands all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If the currency pair's prices breaks the RSI upper line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands upper line, it sends a sell order. If the currency pair's price breaks the RSI lower line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands lower line, it sends a buy order. It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM pro
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Rupture intelligente avec précision des ordres en attente « Nusantara » est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de boîte de rupture, optimisée par l'exécution d'ordres en attente à distance et dotée d'un système de commutation de gestion des risques. Conçu pour les traders expérimentés recherchant une stratégie automatisée et sûre, tout en restant fle
Time Zone EA
Oussama Mansour
Experts
Time Zone EA  is a fully automated robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy that calculate high and low from X time to X time and place orders once market breaks those levels , advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Does not need forced optimization. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.   Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY Timeframe H1 Minimum deposit  $100
New Wall Street
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
Niffler
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Experts
"The Niffler is a fluffy, black and long-snouted beast. This burrowing creature has a predilection for anything glittery. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep into the earth for treasure." Newt Scamander, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Niffler is a multicurrency trend trading Expert Advisor based on moving averages. A classic seasoned with the magic of modern technology. Niffler uses SMA, EMA, LMA, SWMA, HMA, AMA, TMA, EPMA and RMA on the timeframes M15, M20, H1, H3, H6,
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
Brown Bear EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Brown Bear EA  - это простая автоматическая торговая система торгует по тренду после отталкивания от важных ценовых уровней.  Советник использует сеточную систему, а так же мартингейл и разработан под пару EURUSD. Советник не привязан к таймфрейму. Параметры: AutoStops = 1 - Включить автоматическое определение StopLoss и TakeProfit. StopLoss= 0  - Стоплосс TakeProfit = 0 -Тейкпрофит. TakeProfitAverage = 300 - Общий тейкпрофит для сетки ордеров, количество пунктов от линии усреднения. LotRisk = 0
BTC Pro MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price incre
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.17 (6)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
GoldMinerFX
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (3)
Experts
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT est un système de scalping simple, basé sur le consensus des derniers modèles GPT. Vous pouvez sélectionner le modèle de votre choix dans le menu déroulant des paramètres d'entrée ou laisser l'EA choisir automatiquement. Chaque ordre est passé individuellement, un trade à la fois, sans martingale ou grille. De plus, chaque position est protégée par un stop loss dynamique virtuel, avec un stop loss fixe entièrement personnalisable disponible. Le consensus de l'IA combiné au moteur d
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis