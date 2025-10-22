The Quantum Classifier

This Expert Advisor operates on the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, employing a Lorentzian classification machine learning model to analyze market data. Instead of relying on traditional indicators, it observes a defined number of past bars to recognize intricate patterns and relationships within the price action. It then uses a "neighbor" count to classify the current market state and predict future movements. The Quantum Classifier is a system designed to detect non-linear patterns that may be invisible to the human eye, offering a precise and data-driven approach to market analysis.

Best Result: XAUUSD 5min (zero spread account)

