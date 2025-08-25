The Cycle Seeker

This Expert Advisor is a specialized trading bot that operates on a unique price reversal cycle strategy. It's designed to identify and trade reversals that occur within specific time windows, starting at a designated hour and minute (for example, 9:15 AM Pakistan Time). The EA defines trading cycles by a set number of bars and looks for a price to deviate by a set percentage from a reference bar's high or low before opening a position. The bot can also automatically reverse its position if it detects an opposite signal and will close all trades if a cycle ends without a signal. It includes a maximum spread filter, as well as optional stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop features. 


Best result XAUUSD 5min chart

