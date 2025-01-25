XP Stealth SL TP for MT5

Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection

This AI-powered tool manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while hiding these levels from the market.

Key Features:

  • Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types.
  • Flexible symbol selection: Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons).
  • Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs: Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with specific magic numbers.
  • Position ticket filtering: Handle all positions or only specific ticket numbers.

TP and SL Modes:

  • Price-based TP/SL: Uses the instrument’s market price for execution.
  • PnL-based TP/SL: Acts as a drawdown controller to limit losses and protect balance and equity.

Caution: Be careful when setting SL in PnL mode.

Example Scenarios:

  • If the current profit is $100, the user can set SL at $50 and TP at $150 to secure gains.
  • If the current PnL is -$100, a trader can exit at $0 (break-even) or set an SL at -$150 to control further losses.

Additional Features:

  • Auto Shutdown: The EA automatically unloads when there are no active positions to manage.
  • Execution Delay: Allows traders to review settings before execution.
  • Push Notifications: Sends alerts for all executed actions.
  • Slippage Control: Prevents execution during highly volatile market conditions.
  • Error Retry Delay: Avoids excessive retries if trading is temporarily disabled by the broker.

Hope this tool helps you in managing trades effectively. Wishing you success.

MT5 Version

