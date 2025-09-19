Trend Tracker EA
- Experts
- Ajman Nishal T
- Version: 99.200
- Mise à jour: 19 septembre 2025
- Activations: 10
Key Features
- Execute trades along with the trend with optional higher timeframe confirmation and capture the rally as far as EA can.
- A unique encoded magic number system that allows you to work on several charts at once without interfering with other EAs or manual trades.
- Consolidation detection, Detects when price is moving within a defined range and illustrate in the chart.
- Risk-to-reward ratios and adjustable stop loss modes. Profit and loss restrictions per day. Calculated risk in relation to account balance
- Optional identification of a significant breakout or change in the market's structure
- EMA slope analysis and momentum filtering to avoid false signals.
Requirements and Recommendations
- Symbols: XAUUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD.
- Minimum initial deposit: $500.
- Recommended initial deposit: $1000.
- Leverage: 1:500.
- Account type: Hedging.
- Use UTC time zone to avoid session confusions
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (highly recommended).
If you have any questions about the setup instructions after the downloads, kindly drop me a private message.
Settings presets included in the Installation Guide.
Input names, screenshots, and comments are provided in English.
Please use a demo account before going live to ensure compatibility.
Market conditions can change; results vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and broker environment.
Losses may occur due to market behavior, internet connection issues, or software/hardware interruptions.