Trend Tracker EA

Hi traders, I am An expert advisor called "Trend Tracker EA" born specifically for low-cap traders to examine market trends along a lower timeframe with higher timeframe confirmation. In order to assess trend conditions and control trade entry and exits, it uses moving average crossover techniques in combination with customizable filters. The EA has trade management features such as limiting profits and losses, maintaining proper risk reward , trailing stop loss and so on.. 

Promotional Offer

 3 month $30.00
 6 months $33.00 (45% off)
 12 months $48.00 (60% off)
 Unlimited $62.50

Click here for Installation Guide, User Guide. For questions or suggestions, please use the Customer Support.

Key Features

  • Execute trades along with the trend with optional higher timeframe confirmation and capture the rally as far as EA can.
  • A unique encoded magic number system that allows you to work on several charts at once without interfering with other EAs or manual trades.
  • Consolidation detection, Detects when price is moving within a defined range and illustrate in the chart.
  • Risk-to-reward ratios and adjustable stop loss modes. Profit and loss restrictions per day. Calculated risk in relation to account balance
  • Optional identification of a significant breakout or change in the market's structure
  • EMA slope analysis and momentum filtering to avoid false signals.

Requirements and Recommendations 

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit: $500.
  • Recommended initial deposit: $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Account type: Hedging.
  • Use UTC time zone to avoid session confusions 
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (highly recommended).

    Important Notes

    • If you have any questions about the setup instructions after the downloads, kindly drop me a private message.

    • Settings presets included in the Installation Guide.

    • Input names, screenshots, and comments are provided in English.

    • Please use a demo account before going live to ensure compatibility.

    • Market conditions can change; results vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and broker environment.

    • Losses may occur due to market behavior, internet connection issues, or software/hardware interruptions.





