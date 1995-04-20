Wayalarmpoint

WayAlarmPoint is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, which provides various ways to notify about price movement in any direction. Its simple functionality allows you to select the desired sound for a given direction and set an individual distance in points for each side of the price movement. In addition, the indicator will accurately indicate the time when the goal is reached.

This indicator is ideal for those who want to go about their business without losing control of the market situation.

To get started with the indicator, simply place it in the indicators folder of your MetaTrader 4 terminal, then move it to the currency instrument window and configure the necessary parameters.
