DualSeriesMartingaleEA

1. Introduction: A New Approach to Mechanical Trading

Welcome to DualSeriesEA, a sophisticated and powerful automated trading system for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike traditional EAs that follow a single set of rules, DualSeriesEA is built on a unique dual-engine architecture. It simultaneously runs two independent but complementary trading strategies, providing a level of control and strategic depth previously unavailable.

This EA is designed for traders who value disciplined, rule-based execution and want to explore complex mechanical sequencing without emotional interference.

2. The Core Philosophy: The Power of Two Engines

The foundation of DualSeriesEA is its ability to run two strategies at once:

  • Engine A is programmed to always begin its trading sequence with a BUY order.

  • Engine B is programmed to always begin its trading sequence with a SELL order.

This approach creates a natural hedging effect. By having opposite positions, the EA can navigate different market conditions with greater stability. You have the ultimate flexibility to run both engines together or disable one to focus on a single directional bias.

3. Key Features

DualSeriesEA is packed with professional-grade features that give you complete control over your trading strategy.

Advanced Pattern Cycling

Go beyond simple trading series. The EA allows you to define two distinct trading patterns (e.g., Pattern 1: 1 buy, 1 sell; Pattern 2: 2 buys, 2 sells) and then specify how many times each pattern should be executed before switching to the next.

  • Example: Run Pattern 1 for 6 repetitions, then switch to Pattern 2 for 4 repetitions, and then cycle back. This allows for complex, multi-layered strategies.

Dual Risk Management Systems

You can choose between two completely different lot sizing models for each engine:

  1. Classic Martingale: The traditional method where the lot size is multiplied after a win or a loss, with separate multipliers and streak limits for Take Profits and Stop Losses.

  2. "Safety Net" Mode: A modern risk management system. If a trade hits a Stop Loss, the EA immediately switches to a small, safe baseLot. It will continue using this small lot size until a trade hits a Take Profit, at which point it reverts to the standard mainLot. This powerful feature is designed to reduce risk during losing streaks.

Flexible Trading Modes

You control how the two engines interact:

  • Synchronized Mode (Default): The EA will wait for both Engine A and Engine B to have their trades closed before it opens the next pair of trades. This is for traders who want a disciplined, paired entry approach.

  • Independent Mode: Each engine trades completely on its own, opening and closing positions without waiting for the other. This allows for a higher frequency of trades.

Aggressive Take Profit Management

For traders on raw-spread or ECN accounts, the EA includes an "Aggressive TP" mode. Instead of placing a traditional Take Profit order with the broker, the EA monitors the price internally and closes the trade with a market order once the profit level is reached. This can help secure profits more effectively in fast-moving markets where broker-side TPs might be missed due to slippage.

4. How to Use

Installation

  1. Open your MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Go to File -> Open Data Folder.

  3. Navigate to the MQL5 -> Experts folder.

  4. Copy the DualSeriesEA.ex5 file into this folder.

  5. Return to MT5. In the Navigator window, right-click on "Expert Advisors" and select Refresh.

Setup on Chart

  1. Drag the DualSeriesEA from the Navigator onto the chart you wish to trade.

  2. In the pop-up window, go to the "Common" tab and check the box for "Allow Algo Trading".

  3. Go to the "Inputs" tab to configure the EA's parameters.

  4. Click OK. The EA is now running.

5. Parameter Guide

GLOBAL SETTINGS

  • enableEngineB: Set to true to run both engines, or false to only run Engine A.

  • independentEngineTrading: false = Synchronized Mode, true = Independent Mode.

  • aggressiveTPClose: true = EA closes at TP, false = Broker closes at TP.

  • aggressiveTPTolerancePoints: Extra points the price must move beyond the TP level before the aggressive close is triggered.

ENGINE A / ENGINE B SETTINGS

(These settings are identical for both engines, allowing for independent configuration)

  • usePatternCycle_A: If true, the EA will use the advanced Pattern 1 / Pattern 2 cycling logic.

  • pattern1_Repetitions_A: The number of times to repeat Pattern 1 before switching to Pattern 2.

  • pattern1_Buy_A / pattern1_Sell_A: Defines the number of buys and sells in Pattern 1.

  • pattern2_Repetitions_A: The number of times to repeat Pattern 2 before switching back to Pattern 1.

  • pattern2_Buy_A / pattern2_Sell_A: Defines the number of buys and sells in Pattern 2.

  • series_Buy_Side_A / series_Sell_Side_A: A simpler series logic used if usePatternCycle is false.

  • takeProfit_Points_A / stopLoss_Points_A: The TP and SL distance in points.

  • initialLot_A: The main lot size for trading.

  • useBaseLotAfterSL_A: If true, this enables the "Safety Net" Martingale logic. If false, the EA uses the classic Martingale settings below.

  • baseLot_A: The small, safe lot size used in Safety Net mode after a loss.

  • martForTP_A / martForSL_A: The multipliers for the classic Martingale system (only used if useBaseLotAfterSL is false).

  • maxTPStreak_A / maxSLStreak_A: The streak limits for the classic Martingale system.

  • magicNumber_A: The unique ID for this engine's trades. Must be different for Engine A and Engine B.

6. Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


