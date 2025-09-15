Whale ATR Squeeze Range Fade

ATR Squeeze Fade EA: Low Volatility Mean Reversion Strategy

The ATR Squeeze Fade is a specialized scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit rapid price spikes that occur after extended periods of low market volatility. Instead of following the direction of the spike, the EA trades against it, applying the principle of mean reversion. With advanced entry filters and strict risk management, it focuses on high-probability reversal setups.

How the Strategy Works

The strategy is based on the assumption that price tends to return to its statistical mean after extreme deviations. The EA implements this through two key mechanisms:

  1. Low Volatility Detection (ATR Squeeze)

    • The EA measures volatility using the ATR (Average True Range).

    • When ATR contracts below a defined threshold (the squeeze), the market is considered “quiet.”

    • Only in these calm periods does the EA prepare to trade, filtering out noise from high-volatility markets.

  2. Spike Reversal Filtering

    • After a squeeze, sudden and aggressive price moves (spikes) often overextend.

    • The EA interprets these moves as temporary and looks to fade them (trade in the opposite direction).

    • Signals are validated with an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) filter and optional higher timeframe confirmation.

    • Example: if the market sharply dips below the EMA, the EA may trigger a buy, expecting the price to snap back upward.

This dual condition ensures the EA enters only in the most favorable reversal situations.

Risk Warning

Trading involves substantial risk. The ATR Squeeze Fade is a fully automated Expert Advisor and past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. No profitability is promised.
Always test on a demo account first, and adjust position sizing, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels according to your personal risk tolerance before trading live.

Input Parameters

The EA provides flexible settings to adapt to different trading styles and market conditions:

Core Strategy Settings

  • ATR_Period: Period of the ATR indicator.

  • ATR_Squeeze: Defines the volatility compression threshold. Lower = stricter squeeze.

  • Use_EMA_Filter: Toggle for EMA trend validation.

  • EMA_Period: The EMA length used for filtering.

Higher Timeframe Filter

  • Use_HTF_Filter: Enables/disables higher timeframe EMA confirmation.

  • HTF / HTF_EMA_Period: Select timeframe and EMA length for directional bias.

Session Filters

  • Use_Session_Filter: Restricts trading to chosen sessions.

  • Asia_Session, London_Session, NY_Session: Define session windows (GMT).

Risk Management

  • Use_BreakEven: Moves Stop Loss to break-even once profit threshold is reached.

  • BreakEven_Pips & BreakEven_Buffer: Control activation and offset for break-even.

  • SL_Multiplier & TP_Multiplier: Dynamically calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit from ATR.

  • Min_Stop_Pips: Enforces a broker-safe minimum stop distance.

Partial TP / Time Exit

  • Use_PartialTP: Locks in partial profits at TP1.

  • TP1_R / TP1_ClosePct: Risk-based target and closure percentage.

  • MaxBarsInTrade: Time-based exit safeguard.

Execution Settings

  • Lot_Size: Fixed lot per trade.

  • Risk_Per_ATR: Optional ATR-based lot sizing.

  • Max_Trades / Max_Pendings: Limits on active trades and pending orders.

  • Magic_Number: Unique identifier for tracking EA positions.

  • OrderDeviationPts: Slippage tolerance (points).


