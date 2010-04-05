Norma dev waves robot mt4
- Experts
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NormaDevWaves is EA designed to trade the most juicy and liquid pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.
- Main idea: EA implements the concept of a base indicator and utilizes statistical principles of correlation between price flow determination metrics in relation to standard deviations of prices from their driving force. This allows for a deep analysis of market behavior and the identification of hidden patterns.
- Market Adaptation: thanks to a balanced consideration of short and long time intervals, the expert can promptly respond to changes in volatility and price direction.
- Wide Range of Applications: operating on different timeframes (M30, H1, H4) and supporting main trading pairs, this expert is a valuable tool in various market conditions.
- Reliability: unique algorithms minimize the impact of market noise, focusing solely on significant information, which enhances the effectiveness of decision-making.
- Ease of Implementation: it is easy to run system, it has straightforward and intuitive inputs, making it accessible to both professionals and beginners.
NormaDevWaves is more than just an automated trading system — it is the result of combining advanced scientific approaches with in-depth analysis of market processes. It combines precision, adaptability, and versatility, becoming a reliable partner for those who strive for quality and consistent results.