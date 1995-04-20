Trend Pullback and Reversal Finder

This indicator is deliberately constructed to avoid repainting. Once a candle has closed, the output it produces remains fixed and unchanged. This behavior ensures accuracy during backtesting and provides reliability in real-time strategy execution.

Unlike traditional methods such as linear or polynomial regression, kernel-based methods don't assume any specific form or distribution for the data. Instead, they rely on a kernel function—a mathematical tool that assigns influence to each nearby point depending on its distance from the target. These weights are then used to compute a locally weighted average, yielding a smooth estimation of the trend.

While it may seem similar to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) at first glance, there’s a key distinction. The SMA treats all data within its lookback period equally, effectively using a uniform (rectangular) kernel where each value contributes the same weight. In contrast, the approach used here employs a Regression with learning machine quadratic kernel functions, which gives greater importance to values closer to the current point. As a result, the output adapts more responsively to recent changes in the data, offering a more dynamic and sensitive trendline.

With Color Smoothing Mode,Lets you switch between visualizations based on rate-of-change or crossover dynamics for clearer signal interpretation.

The chart illustrates a clearer entry signal, allowing for more confident position openings and convenient stop-loss placement just below the bar preceding the crossover.

Use it seamlessly on any timeframe that suits your trading style.

HTF Exponential Moving Average
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicateurs
High Timeframe Exponential Moving Average (HTF EMA) Spot the Trend with Clarity – No Matter Your Timeframe! The HTF EMA Indicator brings the power of higher timeframe analysis right onto your current chart. Whether you're trading M5,M15, H1, or any intraday timeframe, this tool overlays the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from your chosen higher timeframe—such as H1, H4, or D1—so you can make smarter, more confident decisions. Key Features: Displays EMA from Higher Timeframes directly o
CCI Multi Periods
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicateurs
Common Channel Index (CCI) Multi-Period Overlay  Overview: The Common Channel Index Multi-Period Overlay is a powerful -based tool that brings clarity and multi-timeframe insight into your trading decisions. By combining three different Commodity Channel Index (CCI) periods — 5 , 15 , and 60 — into a single, unified display, this indicator offers a layered view of market momentum and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: Triple CCI Overlay: See short-term (5), mid-term (15), a
Keltner Channel Multi Band
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicateurs
Keltner Channel MultiBand – Period 20 | ATR 10 | Bands 1.5, 2.0, 2.5 Unlock Precise Market Timing with Triple-Band Trend Mapping The Keltner Channel MultiBand is a powerful technical tool designed to help traders identify trend opportunities , optimize entry points , and strategically place Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. Key Features: Triple Bands (1.5x, 2.0x, 2.5x ATR) : Offers a multi-layered view of price volatility, helping you gauge the strength of market momentum with gr
Trend Finder Pullback and Reversal
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicateurs
This indicator is deliberately constructed to avoid repainting. Once a candle has closed, the output it produces remains fixed and unchanged. This behavior ensures accuracy during backtesting and provides reliability in real-time strategy execution. Unlike traditional methods such as linear or polynomial regression, kernel-based methods don't assume any specific form or distribution for the data. Instead, they rely on a   kernel function —a mathematical tool that assigns influence to each nearb
