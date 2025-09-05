TrendFlow Tracker

TrendCatcherBot: Find Your Edge in the Market

Don't guess the trend—catch it. The TrendCatcherBot is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading strategy. By leveraging the power of moving average crossovers, this bot provides clear, visual signals directly on your chart, so you always know when to act. Watch for the unmistakable green, red, and black dots in the corner of your screen to instantly see if the market is signaling a buy, sell, or hold. It's the perfect tool for traders who want a clear, automated approach to trend following.


Produits recommandés
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicateurs
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Traffic Signal
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
Présentation du révolutionnaire indicateur MT5 "Traffic Signal" - votre porte d'accès vers le monde du trading prospère ! Conçu avec précision et basé sur une stratégie spéciale d'analyse des niveaux de RSI, Stochastique, CCI et tendances sur tous les laps de temps, Traffic Signal génère les signaux d'entrée les plus précis. Préparez-vous à une expérience de trading exceptionnelle, car cet indicateur innovant vous offre une précision inégalée et vous permet de naviguer sur les marchés avec une c
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Rule Plotter Expert
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Experts
Cet Expert Advisor a été conçu pour tester et exécuter vos stratégies créées à l'intérieur de l'indicateur Rule Plotter . Comment utiliser : Téléchargez gratuitement l'indicateur Rule Plotter - outil de création de tradesystem sans connaissance en programmation . Ensuite, développez vos stratégies à l'intérieur de l'indicateur Rule Plotter. Enfin, exécutez vos stratégies créées en utilisant cet Expert Advisor. Paramètres : Strategy Votre tradesystem créé à l'intérieur de l'indicateur Rule Plotte
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Market Noise Filter
Konstantin Gruzdev
Indicateurs
Технический индикатор Фильтр рыночного шума (Market Noise Filter, MNF) показывает канал волатильности цен. Чем ниже волатильность, тем уже канал. Горизонтальные участки канала означают флетовое или шумовое движение цены для рассчитанного уровня волатильности. Все изменения цен происходят внутри канала, где нижняя граница работает как линия поддержки, а верхняя - как линия сопротивления". Если цена выходит за горизонтальную границу, это означает увеличение волатильности и часто начало нового тре
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Indicateurs
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
PipBandint Pro
Isaac Nhlapo
Experts
PipBandit Pro - Scalper Edition est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour les traders intéressés par les mouvements de marché à court terme. Cet EA prend en charge à la fois les approches de trading de swing et de scalping, avec des fonctionnalités pour des transactions rapides et à haute fréquence utilisant des paramètres de stop-loss et de take-profit. L'outil est conçu pour fonctionner sur des marchés dynamiques et peut également être configuré pour le trading à long terme sur des timeframes plus
Dyne
Fernando Souza Mendes
Indicateurs
This isn't just an indicator; it's a top-tier market analysis tool that combines the power of various technical analysis techniques into one package. Perfect for traders seeking precision and clarity in their trading decisions. Key Features: HiLo Activator: Easily capture the essence of market trends. This component differentiates between bullish or bearish markets, helping you to be on the right side of the move. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Quickly identify changes in market
Glider
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
The Glider indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit the transaction that appear on the current candle. Using the indicator is very simple. When a dot and a blue line appear, open a buy deal. When a dot and a red line appear, open a sell deal. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions, therefore the Glider indicator will display only the trend line and entry points, i.e. displays displays the entry points to the marke
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Murray Math Levels several oktavs for MT5
Vladyslav Goshkov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator calculates and displays Murrey Math Lines on the chart. This MT5 version is similar to the МТ4 version: It allows you to plot up to 4 octaves, inclusive, using data from different time frames, which enables you to assess the correlation between trends and investment horizons of different lengths. In contrast to the МТ4 version, this one automatically selects an algorithm to search for the base for range calculation. You can get the values of the levels by using the iCustom() funct
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
ForexAndCryptoTradeTool
Gabriel Ferreira Da Silva
Indicateurs
Quantitative analysis software, this indicator came from another country and thanks to my network today I can share this software with you! Russian Tool plots arrows on your asset, indicating the trend the asset will enter, easy to use and easy to install indicator We have been working with robots and indicators since 2018! We came to MQL5 to be able to bring better benefits at the time of payment by our customers!, our Instagram where we post daily stories of operations: https://www.instagr
Solar Prediction
Dmitry Naumov
Indicateurs
Solar Prediction – Indicator for Market Price Analysis Solar Prediction is a tool designed to analyze market price movements. The indicator processes market dynamics and helps identify potential entry and exit points. Market data analysis without additional indicators Flexible application – works on different timeframes Ease of use – suitable for both beginners and experienced traders Adaptability to market conditions – tracks price movement changes Solar Prediction is a solution
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
Indicateurs
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £1499 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
KT Market Structure EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Market Structure EA est un expert advisor entièrement automatisé basé sur notre célèbre indicateur KT Market Structure . Il utilise les signaux de rupture de structure (BOS) et de changement de caractère (CHoCH) directement issus de l’indicateur et propose diverses options pour automatiser les transactions.  En combinant ces signaux avec une analyse supplémentaire, il offre une manière intelligente et efficace de trader. Aucun téléchargement séparé n’est nécessaire, toutes les dépendances éta
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicateurs
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
Live Renko
Jefferson Judge Metha
Indicateurs
Parfaitement conçu pour les traders qui apprécient la clarté, la précision et la facilité d'utilisation, cet indicateur de graphique Renko de pointe fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour améliorer votre stratégie de trading. Contrairement aux générateurs traditionnels qui créent des graphiques hors ligne, cet indicateur délivre des graphiques Renko en temps réel directement sur votre plateforme de trading en direct. L'indicateur Live Renko fonctionne également parfaitement sur les Synthetic
My Trendline
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicateurs
My Trendline is an Indicator based on Upper and Lower Trendline which will Plot Automatically into the Chart. This Indicator will perfectly indicate you the Trend of the Market. It can be use in any Time Frame. The Indicator will automatically adjust according to the Current Time Frame. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Inputs, Line Color, Width and Styles etc. (Can use the Default Setting also); Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can
EagleFX
Youssef Wajih Saeed I Said It Here
Utilitaires
Résumé EagleFX est un Expert Advisor (EA) entièrement automatisé pour MetaTrader 5, exécutant 24/7 des stratégies de trading algorithmique ultra-précises sur divers instruments. Il supprime toute émotion des décisions, back­teste rigoureusement chaque signal, ajuste dynamiquement les paramètres de risque et exploite des modules mémoires inspirés de l’apprentissage automatique pour optimiser continuellement ses performances. Exécution continue sans émotion Surveillance ininterrompue des prix et
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Indicateurs
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilitaires
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Moyenne Mobile Multi-Périodes Débloquez une compréhension plus approfondie des tendances du marché avec l'indicateur de moyenne mobile multi-périodes. Cet outil MQL5 puissant vous permet de visualiser les moyennes mobiles de cinq périodes différentes simultanément sur un seul graphique. Obtenez des informations complètes sur la dynamique des prix sous diverses perspectives sans encombrer votre espace de travail avec plusieurs instances d'indicateur. Caractéristiques Clés : Analyse
AIS MT5 Indicator 5 All Inclusive Set
AIRAT SAFIN
Indicateurs
AIS MT5 INDICATOR 5 ALL INCLLUSIVE SET GUIDE CHAPTER 1  IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE SERIES OF NEW AIS INDICATORS AIS MT5 INDICATOR 1 =ADVANCED CLASSIC= AIS MT5 INDICATOR 2 =MULTIFRAMES= AIS MT5 INDICATOR 3 =LINES= AIS MT5 INDICATOR 4 =MARKET PROFILES= AIS MT5 INDICATOR 5 =ALL INCLUSIVE SET CHAPTER 2 GENERAL FEATURES OF THE SERIES <1> AIS MT5 INDICATOR 1 =ADVANCED CLASSIC= < DEVELOPMENT PAUSED >     DISPLAYS MAIN TIME POINTS AND PRICE LEVELS OF THE CHART      SUCH
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur BOOM SELL ALERT est spécialement conçu pour prendre des bougies sur BOOM 1000, BOOM 500 est un outil optimisé pour la période M1 (1 minute), vous garantissant de recevoir des informations opportunes et exploitables. L'indicateur est une combinaison de plusieurs indicateurs. - Oscillateur AO - Stochastique COMMENT UTILISER CET INDICATEUR Pour bien utiliser cet indicateur, il faut utiliser SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OU M5) SI la tendance SCHAFF RSX est VERTE et que vous avez un sig
Trend Monitor VZ MT5
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Version MT4  |  Indicateur Valable ZigZag  |   FAQ La théorie des vagues d'Elliott  est une interprétation des processus sur les marchés financiers, basée sur le modèle visuel des vagues sur les graphiques de prix. Selon cette théorie, nous pouvons savoir exactement quelle tendance prévaut actuellement sur le marché, ascendante ou descendante. L'indicateur Valable ZigZag  montre  la structure des vagues du marché  et indique la direction de la tendance principale du moment sur le timeframe actu
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicateurs
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicateurs
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicateurs
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Indicateurs
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Indicateurs
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
Plus de l'auteur
Market Entry Bot
David Macharia Kamau
Experts
The Automated Market Launcher is a straightforward Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This bot provides a simple yet powerful solution for traders who require a direct, automatic market entry. Configured to initiate a single trade immediately upon being attached to a chart, it's an ideal tool for strategies that demand rapid initial position placement without manual intervention. Key features of this expert advisor include a fully customizable lot size, which allo
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis