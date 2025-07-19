Rangex EA
- Experts
- Morris Mukono Waithaka
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Rangex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer structured, rule-based strategies. It specializes in detecting price consolidation zones (ranges) and executing trades based on breakout or reversal logic, configurable by the user. The EA adapts to various market conditions with the aid of sophisticated filters and logical risk management.
Discounted price. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1000
Rangex EA channel: Click Here
My MQL5 Profile: Check my profile
Key Features:
- Range-Based Logic: Automatically identifies price ranges during specific sessions and places pending orders based on breakout or reversion setups.
- Directional Filters: Uses Moving Averages and Ichimoku Cloud to assess market trend strength and direction, ensuring informed entries.
- Configurable Time Windows: Customize trading and range detection hours to match preferred market sessions.
- Multiple Risk Control Modes: Choose between fixed lot size or percentage risk per trade with built-in trailing stop logic.
- News Filter: Avoids trading around high-impact economic events using calendar-based filtering.
Compatibility:
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Supports all major currency pairs and gold
- Best used on low-spread, low-latency brokers
Usage Disclaimer:
Rangex EA is a tool designed to aid in disciplined trading and should be used with realistic expectations. It does not guarantee profits and is not intended as a "get-rich-quick" system. Market conditions vary, and the EA performs best when used with thoughtful risk management and backtested strategies.
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: M15 and above
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted performance
- Backtest with tick data before using on live accounts
Transparency and Control:
Rangex EA does not use risky strategies like martingale, grid, or arbitrage. All logic is transparent and configurable, allowing the user to retain full control over trading behavior.
Use Rangex EA as a strategic component of your overall trading approach — not a standalone solution. Success depends on market understanding, discipline, and smart configuration.
Price will change soon. Purchase while you can!