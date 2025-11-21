Auron AI

Hello, traders! Meet Auron AI—the next-level trading intelligence designed to supercharge your Forex results and put you in control of every market move.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, Auron AI is your secret weapon for smarter, faster, and more confident trading.

Why Auron AI?

Trade with confidence: Get instant, high-precision BUY, SELL, or HOLD signals—no more second-guessing your trades.
Stay ahead of the market: Real-time analysis of technicals, macro events, and (optionally) live sentiment means you’re always one step ahead.
Maximize your profits: Dynamic position sizing and quality scoring help you squeeze the most out of every opportunity.
Plug-and-play simplicity: Easy setup, seamless API integration with MetaTrader, and zero fuss. Just connect and go!
24/7 reliability: The Python FastAPI server never sleeps—so you never miss a trade.

Key Features at a Glance

Feature Auron AI Old-School EAs
Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis
Macroeconomic Event Integration
Live Sentiment Analysis (Optional)
Model Schema Validation
Real-Time, High-Confidence Signals ~
Fuzzy Logic Quality Scoring
Position Sizing Recommendations
Plug-and-Play API Server
Transparent Quality Metrics
Extensible to New Assets ~

Legend: ✓ = Fully Supported, ~ = Partially Supported, ✗ = Not Supported

How to Get Started

  1. Connect the Auron AI Expert Advisor (EA) to your MetaTrader chart.
  2. The EA acts as a utility to collect the necessary OHLCV data and raw macro event data.
  3. The EA securely sends this data to the external Python FastAPI Inference Server which loads the Hybrid Ensemble AI models and makes the complex predictions.
  4. Set your risk preferences and let Auron AI handle the rest.
  5. Watch as Auron AI delivers actionable signals, quality scores, and position size recommendations back to the EA—so you can trade with total clarity.

Supported Pairs

Auron AI currently supports the following major Forex pairs:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • AUDUSD

Support for additional pairs is coming soon in future upgrades!

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: Any with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type
  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage recommended)
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Use a VPS for 24/7 operation (strongly recommended)

Ready to take your trading to the next level? Join the Auron AI community and experience the power of true trading intelligence. Attach Auron AI to your chart, set your preferences, and let’s start winning together!

For setup instructions or questions, send a private message after purchase.

Plus de l'auteur
Scalpex EA
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Scalpex EA, the newest and a highly precise addition to the world of Expert Advisors. My specialty? Precision scalping across Forex, Gold, and Crypto. Yes, I trade with finesse on pairs like EURUSD, XAUUSD, and various crypto markets, delivering unparalleled trading opportunities with speed and accuracy. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced scalping Expert Advisor ever created. I am a meticulously crafted EA, designed to maximize your trading potential. My creators
Rangex EA
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
Rangex EA – Intelligent Range Breakout Trading with Trend Filters Rangex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer structured, rule-based strategies. It specializes in detecting price consolidation zones (ranges) and executing trades based on breakout or reversal logic, configurable by the user. The EA adapts to various market conditions with the aid of sophisticated filters and logical risk management. IMPORTANT! After the purchase, please send me a private message to
Black Ice
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
Black Ice EA ️ BLACK ICE EA: SYSTEMIC SUPERIORITY. A Verified Standard of Execution Black Ice EA is not an attempt at automation; it is the mandatory requirement for profitable execution on MT5. Engineered as a low-frequency Expert Advisor, its function is the elimination of human execution risk and the precise capitalization on statistically extreme market anomalies. Capital exposure is reserved strictly for high-conviction events, ensuring discipline is coded, not reliant on willpower. MECHAN
