Dashboard MyFXBook
- Experts
- Federico Ponzini
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📊 GPT Trading | Dashboard MyFXBook
All your accounts. One clear view.
The GPT Trading MyFXBook Dashboard is a professional visual tool that allows you to monitor multiple trading accounts in a single window — clearly, live, and efficiently.
Ideal for pro traders, multi-account managers, trading teams, and prop firms.
🎯 What Does It Do?
It displays a full account summary for all connected accounts:
• EA/Strategy title
• Account number
• Starting balance
• Current balance
• Equity
• Real-time floating P/L
• Absolute gain
• Gain percentage
🖱️ Both EA title and Starting Balance fields are editable at any time – just double-click the cell to update the value directly from the dashboard interface.
✅ Key Features
🔹 Clear, professional tabular layout
🔹 Live updating of all metrics
🔹 Auto-highlight of profit/loss in green/red
🔹 Editable fields (EA title & initial balance)
🔹 Easy comparison between strategies
🔹 Lightweight, responsive, and user-friendly
💡 Why Use It?
✅ Instantly track all strategies in one dashboard
✅ Compare performance without switching platforms
✅ Built for prop firm managers and serious traders
✅ Fully visual, no config needed — plug & play
🧠 The GPT Trading Vision:
Smarter management. Total overview. Full control.
✨ How to activate your Dashboard in just a few minutes—and unlock its full power
1. Download the “DashboardLauncher.exe” file
• This is the engine that starts the full interface and brings your Dashboard to life on any Windows PC.
2. Install the “Connector.ex4” file in MT4 via MQL5
• MQL5 only accepts this component.
• The .ex4 creates a secure, always-on bridge, streaming live data from one or more MetaTrader 4 instances straight into the Dashboard.
Step-by-step setup
-
Request your .exe now – send me a quick message and I’ll reply with your private download link.
-
Copy the .ex4 file into MT4’s Indicators folder.
-
Restart MT4, attach the indicator to any chart, and confirm the connection is active.
-
Launch “DashboardLauncher.exe” and start monitoring real-time data through the intuitive new interface.
Visit the website for more information and to find my contact details: