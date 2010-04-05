Dashboard MyFXBook

📊 GPT Trading | Dashboard MyFXBook

All your accounts. One clear view.

The GPT Trading MyFXBook Dashboard is a professional visual tool that allows you to monitor multiple trading accounts in a single window — clearly, live, and efficiently.

Ideal for pro traders, multi-account managers, trading teams, and prop firms.

🎯 What Does It Do?

It displays a full account summary for all connected accounts:
• EA/Strategy title
• Account number
• Starting balance
• Current balance
• Equity
• Real-time floating P/L
• Absolute gain
• Gain percentage

🖱️ Both EA title and Starting Balance fields are editable at any time – just double-click the cell to update the value directly from the dashboard interface.

✅ Key Features

🔹 Clear, professional tabular layout
🔹 Live updating of all metrics
🔹 Auto-highlight of profit/loss in green/red
🔹 Editable fields (EA title & initial balance)
🔹 Easy comparison between strategies
🔹 Lightweight, responsive, and user-friendly

💡 Why Use It?

✅ Instantly track all strategies in one dashboard
✅ Compare performance without switching platforms
✅ Built for prop firm managers and serious traders
✅ Fully visual, no config needed — plug & play

🧠 The GPT Trading Vision:

Smarter management. Total overview. Full control.


How to activate your Dashboard in just a few minutes—and unlock its full power

1. Download the “DashboardLauncher.exe” file
  • This is the engine that starts the full interface and brings your Dashboard to life on any Windows PC.

2. Install the “Connector.ex4” file in MT4 via MQL5
  • MQL5 only accepts this component.
  • The .ex4 creates a secure, always-on bridge, streaming live data from one or more MetaTrader 4 instances straight into the Dashboard.

Step-by-step setup

  1. Request your .exe now – send me a quick message and I’ll reply with your private download link.

  2. Copy the .ex4 file into MT4’s Indicators folder.

  3. Restart MT4, attach the indicator to any chart, and confirm the connection is active.

  4. Launch “DashboardLauncher.exe” and start monitoring real-time data through the intuitive new interface.


Visit the website for more information and to find my contact details:

gpttrading.info
linktr.ee/theponz.eth

TradeManager by theponzETH
Federico Ponzini
Experts
GPT Trade Manager – Your Command Center on MT4 SIMPLE. PRECISE. REACTIVE. GPT Trade Manager is a professional-grade tool designed to take your manual (and semi-automated) trading to the next level. Ideal for scalping, intraday, or swing trading — everything is under control, in real time, with maximum speed and reliability. With the right custom setfile , it can be fine-tuned to reach near-HFT (High-Frequency Trading) speed , making it incredibly effective even in ultra-fast execution
