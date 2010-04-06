StochasticFullView

Stochastic Full View show all 29 major and minor pairs Stochastic indicator live value，traders can view all 29 pairs Stochastic indicator live value with all 9 timeframes just attached it on ANY ONE Chart, traders can see all the 9 timeframe overbought signal and oversell signal just on ONE Chart

Stochastic Full View show the overbought value and oversell value with highlight background color and font color，you can attach this utility on any pair and any timeframe, traders can see the overbought and oversell signal instantly

How to start:

Open any chart, attach this utility to it, keep this chart opened ,watch signals shows and take trades





1. Stochastic Full View show Stochastic value with these parameters:

Kperiod 5

Dperiod 3

Slowing 3

Method MODE_SMA

Price_field 0 - Low/High

Mode MODE_MAIN or MODE_SIGNAL

2.Chart Attached:

Pairs: any pair

Timeframe: any timeframe

3.If you have any suggestion or bug: feel free to contact me with PM

Or you can write me: wanghh_fight@163.com

4.Now version is: 1.00, since you can not change the calculate parameters, I will update this utility frequently

5.Stochastic Full View show following 29 pairs Stochastic value:

XAUUSD, EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF,AUDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY,CADCHF,

AUDCHF, EURGBP,EURAUD,EURCHF,EURNZD,EURCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,

GBPAUD, GBPCAD,GBPNZD,GBPCHF,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,

GBPJPY, CADJPY,AUDJPY,CHFJPY,EURJPY

6.Support the pairs with prefix or suffix, for example: mEURUSD, XAUUSDc

7.When the Stochastic is 0 or not calculated correctly(Mainly because of Tick Data Lack), The value will be shown as “Unavailable”.

Input parameters:

1. StochasticOverBoughtValue: Over Bought Value, when the Stochastic Indicator Value greater than this value,

this value will be shown with highlight, this value must less than 100

2. StochasticOverSellValue: Over Sell Value, when the Stochastic Indicator Value less than this value,

this value will be shown with highlight, this value must greater than 0

3. TimerInterval: the Stochastic Indicator Value update timer interval, this interval is between 1 and 60,

if you set it less than 1, will be set by 1;

if you set it greater than 60, will be set by 60

4. ShowMode: you can choose 3 show modes:

SHOW_MODE_MAIN_ONLY show main value only

SHOW_MODE_SIGNAL_ONLY show signal value only

SHOW_MODE_MAIN_MODE_SIGNAL_BOTH show main and signal value both

5. SelectAll29SymbolsToMarketWatch: when you use Stochastic Full View, you can decide if you show all 29 pairs on the Market Watch or not

6. UpdateOnEveryTick: If the Stochastic Full View update the indicator value when every tick is Quoted

7. OverBoughtFontColor: Over Bought Indicator Value Font Color

8. OverBoughtBackgroundColor: Over Bought Indicator Value Cell background Color

9. OverSellFontColor: Over Sell Indicator Value Font Color

10. OverSellBackgroundColor: Over Sell Indicator Value Cell background Color







