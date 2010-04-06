Simple Strategy Grid Pro is a trading advisor combining four indicators (RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX) into a grid-based strategy. Suitable for both novice and experienced traders due to its flexible settings and automation.

Strategy

The advisor enters trades on signal changes from FALSE to TRUE, using RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50, MACD above signal line, and ADX > 25 for long positions (opposite for shorts). Take Profit is calculated from VWAP, with grid steps adjusted via ATR.

Key Features

Combines RSI, Stochastic, MACD, and ADX

Four grid types: Fixed, Martingale, LotsSum, AllLotsSum

VWAP-based Take Profit

ATR-adaptive grid steps

Management of multiple position series

TP visualization and logging

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15–H1

Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Test on a demo account before live trading

Adjust parameters to market conditions

Additional Information

Detailed instructions and parameter descriptions (MaxActiveSeries, TargetProfitPoints, UseATRDistance, etc.) are available in the comments section or the author’s blog on MQL5.com.

Disclaimer

This advisor is intended for analytical and research purposes. The author is not responsible for financial outcomes. Test and adjust parameters independently.



