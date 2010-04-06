Simple Strategy Grid Pro

Simple Strategy Grid Pro is a trading advisor combining four indicators (RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX) into a grid-based strategy. Suitable for both novice and experienced traders due to its flexible settings and automation.

Strategy

The advisor enters trades on signal changes from FALSE to TRUE, using RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50, MACD above signal line, and ADX > 25 for long positions (opposite for shorts). Take Profit is calculated from VWAP, with grid steps adjusted via ATR.

Key Features

  • Combines RSI, Stochastic, MACD, and ADX
  • Four grid types: Fixed, Martingale, LotsSum, AllLotsSum
  • VWAP-based Take Profit
  • ATR-adaptive grid steps
  • Management of multiple position series
  • TP visualization and logging

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M15–H1
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
  • Test on a demo account before live trading
  • Adjust parameters to market conditions

Additional Information

Detailed instructions and parameter descriptions (MaxActiveSeries, TargetProfitPoints, UseATRDistance, etc.) are available in the comments section or the author’s blog on MQL5.com.

Disclaimer

This advisor is intended for analytical and research purposes. The author is not responsible for financial outcomes. Test and adjust parameters independently.



