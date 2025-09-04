Everest Peak MT5 EA

Everest Peak EA is an Expert Advisor designed using multiple Moving Average indicators as a filter to make it more reliable to search entry point and follow the trend strategy. This EA can avoid trading in high impact news based on economic calendar to make sure it will entry in excellent condition. The best thing of this EA it can trade on any Forex Pairs, Crypto and Gold (XAUUSD) and you can change or optimize the indicator parameter. User can use default set to trade or to get better result, please optimize all the parameter first by using Genetic Optimization to get the best set because the result may vary depends on Broker Spread, Commission, Swap etc. Do not consider default set is a final set. Please leave a comment/review after using the EA with optimized set.

Recommendations Recommended Account type: Cent Account Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or more Recommended timeframe: H1 Recommended backtest/optimize method: H1 by every tick Low Spread/Zero Spread account is better You can get my optimized set from my blog or make your own set by optimize it first



Autolot = To Increase lot size according to balance

Initial lot size = the start lot size to open the position

Take Profit = Total Profit in pips

Stop Loss = Total loss in pips

Balance Per Initial Lot = Every X Increase of balance will increase 0.01 lot

Fixed Distance = Distance between orders

Lot Multiplier = Multiply next order lot from first order

Maximum Number of Positions = Max order for each buy/sell order

Fast MA = Fast period of moving average

Slow MA = Slow period of moving average

Backstep Bar = Backstep range to find lowest high and highest low

Period EMA = Period of exponential moving average

Volume = Volume factor for the EMA calculation

BarUpColor = Color for bull candle

BarDownColor = Color for bear candle

News filter = Pause trade before high impact news

Pause X minutes BEFORE = Do not open any order X minutes before news

Pause X minutes After = Do not open any order X minutes after news

Currency Code = Avoid high impact news based on this currency







