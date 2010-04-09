Position Recovery Dashboard MT5
- Utilitaires
- Leszek Aleksander Mroczek
- Version: 1.18
🧠 Position Recovery Dashboard EA for MT5
Position Recovery Dashboard is a simple yet highly useful utility EA, originally developed for the author's own trading needs. Designed with practicality in mind, it provides a fast and intuitive way to manage open trades directly from the chart — making it ideal for active and manual traders.
Its key feature in the recovery trading system, which helps traders recover from losing positions by automatically calculating profit from selected lots.
This EA does not open or manage trades automatically.
Whether you're trying to reduce drawdown or looking for a structured way to manage recovery scenarios, this tool offers a reliable and user-friendly solution.
🔍 Key Features:
✅ Real-Time Position Monitoring:
-
Displays all current open positions with details:
-
Symbol
-
Order Type (Buy/Sell)
-
Volume
-
Net Profit (including commission and swap)
-
Lots to Close – editable per position
-
Partial P/L – calculates expected profit/loss from selected lots
-
✅ Dynamic Totals:
-
Total Net Profit/Loss across all trades
-
Selected P/L – cumulative result of chosen partial closures
✅ Interactive Trade Control Panel:
-
Edit lot size to close per position manually
-
Plus (+) / Minus (–) buttons for quick lot adjustment
-
Close All Selected button – closes partial positions as configured
✅ Clean Visual Dashboard:
-
Sleek, customizable overlay on the chart
-
Colors and layout easily adjustable
-
Dedicated color schemes for Buy/Sell rows
-
Optional background coverage
⚙️ Technical Details:
-
Fast performance – refreshes every second and on market ticks
-
Auto-updating – removes closed trades from the dashboard in real-time
-
Fully compatible with all symbols and brokers
-
Supports hedging accounts
🚫 What It Does Not Do:
-
-
It is designed strictly for manual, visual management of existing positions
🧩 Ideal For:
-
Traders using position recovery, manual scaling, or partial exits
-
Anyone wanting a visual overview of all open trades with easy control
Upgrade your manual trading with a professional-grade, efficient, and intuitive dashboard.
No more flipping between positions – manage them all visually and directly from your chart.
This tool is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Trading involves risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance. Use at your own risk—you're fully responsible for any financial outcomes.