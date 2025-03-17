Symbol Changer Custom Indicator

Symbol Changer (Custom) Indicator

This is a simple yet intuitive indicator. And its free.

The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart.
The buttons are displayed on the main chart.

It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed.


FEATURES

  • UniqueID: This identifies the pairs for each chart

  • Use Custom Pairs: If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.

  • Pairs (Separated by Comma): This enables selected pairs to be loaded on chart. It must be separated by a comma sign,

  • Use Custom Time Frames (Defined Below): This function determines the Time Frames. Yes Displays the selected Time frames defined below (separated by comma). Yes Displays All the Time Frames available for the broker.

  • Time Frames (M1,M5,M15,etc) (Separated by Comma) : Where to add selected defined time frames

  • Symbol's Suffix: This applies for Broker with attached suffix in their symbol name.

  • Buttons in a horizontal row (Number): This defines the number of buttons in a row/horizontally

  • Box Corner: Determines the corner where the Buttons where will placed

  • Horizontal/Vertical shift: This defines how far from the corner

  • Buttons Height/Width: The width and height of each button

  • Font size: Choose the font size

  • Button/Text Colors: This defines colors for the text and buttons features


The MT5 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153413?source=Site+Profile+Seller

If you have any need, you can contact me.


