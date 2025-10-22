Symbol Changer Indicator

This is a simple yet intuitive indicator. 

The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart.
The buttons are displayed on the main chart.

It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed.




FEATURES

   

  •     Use Custom Pairs: If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.


  •     Pairs (Separated by Comma): This enables selected pairs to be loaded on chart. It must be separated by a comma sign,


  •     Use Custom Time Frames (Defined Below): This function determines the Time Frames. Yes Displays the selected Time frames defined below (separated by comma). Yes Displays All the Time Frames available for the broker.


  •     Time Frames (M1,M5,M15,etc) (Separated by Comma) : Where to add selected defined time frames


  •     Symbol's Suffix: This applies for Broker with attached suffix in their symbol name.


  •     Buttons in a horizontal row (Number): This defines the number of buttons in a row/horizontally


  •     Box Corner: Determines the corner where the Buttons where will placed


  •     Horizontal/Vertical shift: This defines how far from the corner


  •     Buttons Height/Width: The width and height of each button


  •     Font size: Choose the font size




If you have any need, you can contact me.

Symbol Changer Custom Indicator
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Indicateurs
Symbol Changer (Custom) Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator. And its free. The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES UniqueID : This identifies the pairs for each chart Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected be
FREE
