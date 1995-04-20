Multi Oscillator Divergence Entry

GO Multi Oscillator Divergence Entry is a unique divergence indicator that is different from all other divergence indicators on the market.

The uniqueness of the indicator consists of two key elements :

  • unlike other divergence indicators, this indicator does not use an oscillator subwindow, thus you can search for divergence of multiple oscillator within the same instance and without having to load the indicator multiple times on the same chart
  • the indicator features a unique algorithm that confirms the end of the swing, giving optimal entry points


The indicator searches for regular ( classical ) and hidden divergences of the following oscillators :
  • Relative Strength Index
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • MACD
  • OSMA
  • CCI
  • DeMarker
  • Force Index
  • Momentum
  • WPR
  • Money Flow
  • OBV
  • Market Facilitation Index


You have the possibility to search for regular and hidden divergences separately, or search for both of them in the same instance. You can also select the oscillators individually.
Also, as for the graphical part, you can select to see the indicators that diverge, plot / not plot the lines, etc.


The indicator works on any asset and timeframe, although the higher the timeframe, the higher the accuracy.



Although the entry signals are quite accurate, please bear in mind that divergences can and sometimes will expand.

My recommendation is not to use this indicator as a stand alone tool, use it as a confirmation of your strategy.



If you like this product, please don't forget to review it as such.



