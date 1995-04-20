GO Universal Scanner

GO Universal Scanner is a simple scanner tool that can be used to scan any indicator on multiple symbols and timeframes.

From now on, you don't have to ask anyone for a scanner of your favorite indicator, this scanner can do all the job for you.


You can also jump to the desired symbol and timeframe by simply clicking on the signal on the scanner dashboard.

More than that, you the scanner can load your desired template on the newly opened chart. However, please note that, due to mt4 limitations, expert advisors will not work on the newly opened chart if any template is loaded by the scanner.


Inputs :


Scan every (seconds) :         the time interval that the scanner will search. If you are scanning higher timeframes, higher period is sufficient in order to reduce hardware usage

Symbols in dashboard :        you can select to scan all symbols in your Market Watch or to scan only the selected symbols, inserted manually

Selected symbols :              you can enter any desired symbol, as it appears in Market Watch, separated by commas

Time Frames :                     you can enter any timeframe you want to search, separated by commas

Indicator File Name :          the name of the indicator you want to scan. DO NOT USE EXTENSIONS !

Load Template? :                gives you the ability to load a desired template if you select a signal. PLEASE NOT THAT EXPERT ADVISOR WILL NOT WORK ON THE NEW CHART IF THE TEMPLATE IS LOADED BY THE SCANNER !

Template File Name :         the name of the template you want to use when opening a new chart. Please make sure that the template exists in the Templates folder. DO NOT USE EXTENSIONS !

Buy Buffer Signal Index :     the buffer of you desired indicator that generates a buy signal

Sell Buffer Signal Index :     the buffer of you desired indicator that generates a sell signal

Signal Bar :                         the shift of the candle that the signal appears on. If your indicator plots the signal on the current candle, enter 0. If the signal is plotted on the previous candle, or you want to wait for the candle to close, enter 1. And so on



If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me !

