Broker Analysis Utility

Broker Analysis Utility – Your Ultimate Broker Performance Monitor!

Get Full Transparency on Your Broker's Execution Quality!

Are you a trader who values precision, transparency, and performance? Broker Analysis Utility is an essential tool designed to monitor your broker's execution quality, connection stability, spreads, slippage, and trading costs in real-time. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, understanding your broker's performance is crucial to optimizing your trades and reducing unnecessary costs.

What Does Broker Analysis Utility Do? This advanced tool collects, analyzes, and displays critical broker-related metrics directly on your trading chart, helping you make informed decisions about your trading environment. Let's dive into the details:

Broker & Server Information Broker Name – Instantly see which broker you're connected to Server Location – Know which trading server you are connected to Connection Status – Ensure your trading terminal is always online

Spread Analysis – Understand Your Trading Costs! Live Spread Monitoring – Track your current bid-ask spread in real-time Average Spread Calculation – Get a historical view of the spread to determine consistency Maximum & Minimum Spread Tracking – Identify if your broker widens the spread unexpectedly

Performance Metrics – Is Your Broker Executing Orders Efficiently? Server Response Speed – Track how fast the broker's server responds to price changes Slippage Detection – Measure how much price moves between your order placement and execution Lost Connections Counter – Detect if your broker disconnects frequently, which could affect trade execution

Cost Analysis – Know How Much You're Paying! Commission Tracking – Display how much commission you're being charged per trade Swap Fees (Long & Short Positions) – Monitor the overnight fees charged by your broker

Customizable Display for Maximum Clarity Adjustable Text Size, Colors, and Chart Positioning – Tailor the display to match your trading workspace Toggle Individual Features – Show only the data that matters to you

Why You Need Broker Analysis Utility? Identify unfair trading conditions – Some brokers manipulate spreads and execution speeds. This tool reveals the truth! Optimize your strategy – Adjust your trading approach based on real execution data Protect your capital – Know if your broker is adding hidden costs through slippage and widening spreads Enhance your trading performance – Select the best times to trade by analyzing broker behavior

This is an indispensable tool for traders who demand transparency and performance monitoring in their trading environment. Whether you are trading manually or using EAs, knowing how your broker operates is crucial to maximizing your success.

Price: Only $30 – A Small Investment for Big Savings on Trading Costs!

Need support? Contact me via direct message!


