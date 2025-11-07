Candle Close Pending Orders
- Utilitaires
- Mothusi Malau
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
This tool allows you to place pending orders that cannot be triggered by wicks. You set your desired entry price and order type, and the EA watches the level. A trade will only be opened if a full candle body closes beyond your price, ensuring the move is real and confirmed — not just a spike or spread touch. This gives you cleaner entries, eliminates premature triggers, and keeps your strategy disciplined and intentional.