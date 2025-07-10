Blue Moon MT5

Blue Moon MT5 for XAUUSD H1: A New Era of Automated Gold Trading

Introducing Blue Moon MT5, a state-of-the-art automated trading system meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) H1 chart. This expert advisor (EA) is not just another trading tool; it is a comprehensive and intelligent system designed to provide sophisticated, secure, and highly customizable trading on one of the world's most volatile and lucrative assets.

At the heart of Blue Moon MT5 lies a formidable arsenal of 197 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the system to adapt to various market conditions, reducing dependency on any single market sentiment and enhancing overall performance stability.

Unparalleled Control and Advanced Risk Management

Blue Moon MT5 places you firmly in the command seat, offering a level of control previously unseen in automated trading systems.

The system features a revolutionary trailing stop loss mechanism. Our proprietary A.I. integrations conduct a real-time analysis of critical support and resistance areas, in conjunction with the Average True Range (ATR), to intelligently determine the optimal stop loss placement for each open position. This dynamic approach aims to protect profits while avoiding premature trade exits.

You have the power to define the risk tolerance for each of the 197 strategies. An input allows you to set a maximum loss for a single strategy. Should this threshold be breached, the EA will automatically restrict that specific strategy from initiating new trades, thereby isolating and neutralizing underperforming elements.

To safeguard against prolonged market exposure, Blue Moon MT5 includes an input for the maximum number of candles a trade can remain open. If a trade exceeds this user-defined limit, the advanced risk engine deactivates the strategy, deeming it to have dangerous over-exposure to the current market environment.

The EA is also equipped with sophisticated features for maximum floating profit and maximum floating loss. These account-level protections allow you to secure gains or cap drawdowns across all open positions with precision.

Our intelligent account protection mechanism is designed for resilience and continuity. When a protection limit is hit, the EA will not be removed from the chart. Instead, it will pause all trading activity and automatically resume at the start of the following day. This provides the market with crucial time to adjust and prevents the system from making emotionally driven decisions in volatile conditions.

Engineered for Excellence: The Power of Data

The intelligence behind Blue Moon MT5 is fueled by an exhaustive analysis of 20 years of historical chart data. This "monster system" has been rigorously back-tested and optimized to excel in maximizing Risk-to-Reward (R: R) ratios. This is achieved through a powerful combination of indicator-based take profit levels, ensuring that exit points are strategic and data-driven, and the AI-powered stop loss placements that work in synergy to create a highly favorable R: R environment for each trade.

Is Blue Moon MT5 Right for You?

If you are a discerning trader of Gold (XAUUSD) seeking an advanced trading system that offers a multitude of sophisticated protection layers, advanced artificial intelligence for trade management, and maximum control over the system's operations, then Blue Moon MT5 for XAUUSD H1 is the definitive trading solution you have been waiting for. Experience the future of automated trading today.


mrea59
1626
mrea59 2025.08.08 15:27 
 

DO NOT BUY - NO REPLY FROM THE DEVELOPER DESPITE WEEKS OF ATTEMTED CONTACTS - WOULD GIVE ZERO STARS IF ALLOWED

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.09.20 09:28
Hi, i hope you are well! I recommend updating to the latest version with more stable default params. Also set max open positions to 1 or 0 for conservative or aggressive stance. Also i highly recommend setting to a buy only status for XAUUSD market to give the EA optimal chances for high success in the long run. Also some additional info to soak in about the system: I don't recommend running with other EA's the EA is already utilizing a massive strategy index for Gold. the system is computationally very large and would require an individual VPS exclusively for Blue Moon to operate at full force. the update should fix any issues you had with the system. i dont think the review is deserving of a zero star rating or even a 1 star. i stand behind all my work and always have. i wont let you down :)
Công Vũ
84
Công Vũ 2025.08.05 20:51 
 

other ea conflicts, no support received

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.09.20 09:22
I don't recommend running with other EA's the EA is already utilizing a massive strategy index for Gold. the system is computationally very large and would require an individual VPS exclusively for Blue Moon to operate at full force. the update should fix any issues you had with the system. :)
traderdxb2025
95
traderdxb2025 2025.07.23 20:48 
 

I have used this EA for 3 weeks now, it has some ups and downs, quite risky to be honest but with profits. Do not count with any support or response from the developer. I'd suggest to invest this amount in another EA, safer and with better support.

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.09.20 09:30
thank you for the awesome feedback constructive and detailed :) i am working every day to bring new improvements to my systems i will not abandon you or Blue Moon! Lets get this system where we all want it together. please message me with feedback on the new updates performance and what we can do to improve it further :)
