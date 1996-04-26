Hi Traders,

Have you ever traded using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) method with limit orders and wanted to set up Take Profit automatically? This DCA Limit Auto TP Panel is the perfect tool to support your strategy.

Key Features:

Lot Size: Configure the lot size for your pending orders.

Martingale: Automatically increase the lot size for subsequent pending orders.

Take Profit: Set your profit target in points and activate automatic Take Profit.

Stop Loss: Define your risk management with a Stop Loss in points.

Order Types: Easily place BUY LIMIT and SELL LIMIT orders.

Order Management: Quickly Close individual Pending orders, Close orders in profit, or Close All orders at once.

We're always here to help. If you have any questions or encounter issues, please don't hesitate to contact us at any time.

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a positive rating and review. It helps us tremendously!

Thank you, traders. Enjoy!



Video tutorial: https://youtu.be/fBhdutbZq7g