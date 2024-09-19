RoosterBot

"RoosterBot," the smart trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), is an automated trading tool specifically tailored for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDCAD pairs.

Utilizing five advanced technical indicators, this EA ensures precise analysis, making your trading strategy stable and reliable. Unlike high-risk Martingale strategies, our EA features an intelligent stop-loss mechanism that adjusts dynamically based on real-time market conditions to lock in profits at the right moment and protect your capital.

With automated take-profit and stop-loss functions, every setting has been optimized for traders of all experience levels. Regardless of market fluctuations, RoosterBot helps you seize opportunities and avoid risks, becoming a powerful assistant in your trading journey!

The risk management system allows you to choose your preferred risk level. The user-friendly interface, coupled with high-quality stability and real-time processing modules, provides a wide range of configuration options. For traders seeking consistent profitability and reliability, try our EA and enhance your trading potential significantly!

A bot that shows a real-time signal is far more reliable than any backtest! This bot was not magically programmed by an AI, but by human intelligence!

🔑 Key Features:

  • Trading Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD
  • Intelligent Take-Profit and Stop-Loss: Automatically adjusts based on market dynamics, protecting your profits in real-time.
  • Safe and Reliable: Does not use high-risk Martingale strategies.
  • Supported by Five Technical Indicators: Precisely captures market trends and movements.
  • Single Account Optimization: Best used with accounts having a minimum balance of $100, designed for single-account use to reduce the complexity of managing multiple accounts or signals.

The EA is designed for pairs like EUR/USD and works on timeframes such as M15, M30, and H1. It's simple to set up and is compatible with both beginner and advanced traders looking for automated, risk-managed trading solutions

After the purchase is completed, please leave your email, I will send you the correct parameter configuration!

Risk Warning:

Before purchasing, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (the EA can also incur losses). The displayed backtests (e.g., screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results may not be replicable in real trading. Do not invest or risk funds that you cannot afford to lose.


