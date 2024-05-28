M1 scalping signal

The "M1 scalping signal" is a scalping indicator designed for the M1 timeframe. The indicator displays arrows on the chart indicating price reversal points. A red arrow indicates a price reversal to a sell position, while a green arrow indicates a price reversal to a buy position. It can be used on all currency pairs.

Advantages:

  • No Redrawing: The indicator does not redraw signals on historical data, ensuring stable analysis.
  • Ease of Use: It is easy to configure and visualizes important reversal points on the chart.
  • Support for Various Timeframes: It can be used on any time intervals, from minute to daily charts.
  • The indicator is a powerful tool for identifying price reversal points on the chart, making it an indispensable assistant for traders aiming to improve the accuracy of their trading decisions.

Indicator Settings:

  • period - indicator period for calculating new signals.
  • max_border - upper boundaries of price volatility.
  • min_border - lower boundaries of price volatility.
  • NewBarsLimit - the number of bars on which the indicator will be displayed.
