M1 scalping signal
- Indicatori
- Andrey Kozak
- Versione: 3.0
- Aggiornato: 28 maggio 2024
- Attivazioni: 20
The "M1 scalping signal" is a scalping indicator designed for the M1 timeframe. The indicator displays arrows on the chart indicating price reversal points. A red arrow indicates a price reversal to a sell position, while a green arrow indicates a price reversal to a buy position. It can be used on all currency pairs.
Advantages:
- No Redrawing: The indicator does not redraw signals on historical data, ensuring stable analysis.
- Ease of Use: It is easy to configure and visualizes important reversal points on the chart.
- Support for Various Timeframes: It can be used on any time intervals, from minute to daily charts.
- The indicator is a powerful tool for identifying price reversal points on the chart, making it an indispensable assistant for traders aiming to improve the accuracy of their trading decisions.
Indicator Settings:
-
- period - indicator period for calculating new signals.
- max_border - upper boundaries of price volatility.
- min_border - lower boundaries of price volatility.
- NewBarsLimit - the number of bars on which the indicator will be displayed.