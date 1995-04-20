Most RSI for MT4

MOST is applied on this RSI moving average with an extra default option added VAR/VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Moving Average)

MOST added on RSI has a Moving Average of RSI and a trailing percent stop level of the Moving Average that can be adjusted by changing the length of the MA and %percent of the stop level.



BUY SIGNAL when the Moving Average Line crosses above the MOST Line

LONG CONDITION when the Moving Average is above the MOST

SELL SIGNAL when Moving Average Line crosses below MOST Line

SHORT CONDITION when the Moving Average is below MOST



-MOST indicator advised to use with Variable Moving Average in the sideways market by its developer Anıl Özekşi, so there are a couple of alternative Moving Average OPTIONS to use in the calculation of MOST:

"SMA", "Bollinger Bands", "EMA", "SMMA (RMA)", "WMA", "VAR"

SMA: Simple Moving Average

EMA: Exponential Movin Average

S+MMA (RMA: Smoothed Moving Average, Rolling/Running Moving Average

WMA: Weighted Moving Average

WWMA: Welles Wilder's Moving Average

VAR: Variable Index Dynamic Moving Average aka VIDYA

The Moving Average length and stop loss percent values must be increased for less reliable but late signals. Conversely, it must be decreased to have more and faster signals.



As this indicator is derived from mql built-in RSI, it has Bollinger Bands bounding RSI and a tool that can be used for Bullish & Bearish divergences between the price and RSI. (Show Divergence option)



Finally, users may check the box "Show Signals" to visually see the BUY & SELL signals.

Settings:

+ Lookback: number of historical bars that calculated when indicator first run

+ RSI Settings: Length of RSI

+ MOST setting: choose type of MOST, default is VAR

+ MOST MA Length: length of ma for MOST

+ Show band of RSI: choose show BB for MOST or not

+ BB StdDev: Stdev of Bollinger band

+ Show Signals: Choose show signal or not

+ Show Divergence: Choose show divergence or not

+ Pivot right/left length: bar that detect pivot high/low for divergence search

+ Notification settings: we have many type of notifications as alert, MT5 mobile app, email, telegram.















