Absolute High Low
- Indicateurs
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Absolute High Low indicator is a discretionary tool for assessing extremes in the price. It is very self-explanatory, and you can test against other default oscillators to see the difference. Combine with your trend following systems to master entry and exit at extremes. Back test and study the indicator to see the results up against a system or indicator. The indicator calculates a number of max bars so a gap will appear at the end, and it will restart.
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98535
