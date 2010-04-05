FxArk RsiMa Grid

This system incorporates a RSI MA Grid strategy with a breakeven system, since the high volume of trades it creates, its recommended to run it on a Cent account on low spreads.

The preferred currency is EUR/USD, it functions on other currencies, though this requires optimization. Grid strategies are risky.

Parameters:
Lots Size

Grid settings -
Grid Distance in pips
Money Close in pips

Breakeven settings -
Profit in pips
Breakeven offset

Indicator settings -
RSI Period
Daily SMA[locked to daily]

Days to trade -
T/F on selected days


LAST TWO IMPORTANT PARAMETERS - PLEASE CHANGE - DEFAULTS ARE SET TO SIX (6) - THIS DEPENDS ON YOUR BROKERS ALLOWED OPEN AND PENDING ORDER AMOUNTS.
Pending Order deletion Count - If pending orders are higher than this number, they will be deleted
Open Traders - Deletes open trades high than this number



