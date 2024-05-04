Kong RSI Grid FXARK

Kong RSI Grid FXARK

This system uses a simple yet effective RSI level method that implements a grid trading style.

Please note to optimize system before use and do a full back test on system before implementing in live trading

The system may work on any pair and time frame(though preferably on lower TF with optimized parameters), though best to use on EUR/USD with low spreads with an account balance of $1000USD though lower amounts(as seen in screenshots) have been tested and the system still functions.

Highly recommend using a cent account.

The following parameters can be changed

Lot Size
Pip Pending
Grid distance in Pips
Profit close in Pips
RSI period
Candle Start ID
Candle totals
Mon-Sun trading allowance

We again heavily recommend optimization before use. Trading is risky.

