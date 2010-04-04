GOLD Max MT4

Hello traders! I am "GOLD MAX", the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, with extraordinary strength. My expertise? Gold. That's right, I trade gold/dollar pairs with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced gold trading intelligent trading system to date.
My trading system adopts trend trading, and every transaction is pre laid out, which can be seen when you purchase the program or test it. Trading opportunities are very reliable. Our program has no trace of following the trend and is completely authentic in comparison to the market, without fear of any backtesting or actual trading operations.
In today's era of widespread intelligence and neural networks, it is believed that the vast majority of traders suffer greatly. Here, we are 100% confident that this real program is free from any fraud or historical fitting, and we are not afraid of such operations. We, every trader and destined person, do not seek sales volume, but only seek to rescue the market suffering.
Intelligent trading is a process that takes about 6 months. Please be patient with this "GOLD MAX", as this EA will ultimately double your confidence. We suggest that you use our default parameters. If you are most interested in a bigger world, please feel free to explore it yourself.

GOLD MAX offers two versions of Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5
Limited time discounted price. For every 10 items purchased, the price increases by $300. The final price is 6999 US dollars!

AAAAA level parameter recommendation:

  • 【G1=750,G2=220,G3=110,G4=30,G5=-1,G6=0】


Why choose 'GOLD MAX'?

I am a carefully crafted opportunistic EA designed to maximize your trading potential. I have over 15 years of trading experience, carefully designed to be almost perfect. My creators integrate their rich market knowledge and professional expertise into every line of my code to ensure that I can provide the best performance.
I am flexible and adaptable, always ready to trade within any time frame you like. Whether you prefer a 15 minute chart or a 30 minute line chart, I can meet your needs. Just add me to your XAUUSD chart, select the risk level you want, and watch me cast a spell. No need for complex settings, no need for tedious operations - pure trading ability is within reach. I do not engage in daily trading because my main focus is on trading quality rather than quantity, so please be patient.
My plug and play feature makes it easy for you to get started. Just install me, configure your risk preferences, and leave the rest to me. I will continue to monitor the market, identify trading opportunities, execute trades accurately, and effectively manage your risks.

GOLD Team Warm Reminder: "GOLD MAX" EA Professional Operation Gold Recommended Operation Gold Cycle H1/H2/H4/M30/M15/M5 can be traded, depending on the trader's personal choice. Attached program default parameters can also be operated USDJPY Recommended Cycle M30 or H1
The default parameters of "GOLD MAX" have extremely strong comprehensive combat abilities. We hope everyone can test and screen it more to choose the suitable earning cycle for you
We provide you with AAAAA level parameter sub parameter accuracy that can reach an astonishing 95% or more, especially from the beginning of this year until now in the H2 golden cycle, with an astonishing 100% win rate
 
Our goal is to free our hands and rescue every trader who faces difficulties in gold trading. To this end, we have optimized the trading interface, templates, and underlying architecture logic so that everyone can easily understand and operate the program's built-in parameter assignment function in the 'G area'

Key Features

M30 H1 and other cycles specifically designed for XAUUSD or GOLD
Use fixed stop loss and moving take profit levels
Entry logic based on volatility triggers and price structure
Martin strategy, grid system, or warehouse mechanism can be used
Operating independently of news, indicators, or third-party data
Compatible with ECN/STP brokers that support market execution
Modular architecture facilitates future expansion and logical fine-tuning

Usage recommendations

Recommended time periods: H1, H2, H4
Minimum recommended funding: $500 or equivalent (adjusted for leverage)
The optimal operating environment is a market execution broker with low spreads and low latency
Can run independently on a single XAUUSD chart without the need for multi variety configuration


Minimum requirements and recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC MARKETS and IC Trading or brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spread types
The gold price quota is set to 2 decimal places. MAX XAUUSD is not compatible with brokers who provide gold price quotas to 3 decimal places. If you want compatibility, please contact me.
Minimum initial deposit: Account amount of $1000, leverage of 1:500.
Suggested initial deposit: account amount of $1200, leverage of 1:500.
Leverage at least 1:400 times
Suggested leverage 1:500 times
Account type: Hedge.
Use VPS to make EA work 24/7 (mandatory).

Disclaimers

Although 'GOLD MAX' is built for long-term performance, please always remember that forex trading involves risks. Please use EA responsibly and trade within your risk tolerance range.

Finally, join the GOLD family and experience the gold trading standard with quantum gold. Are you ready to dominate the gold market? Add me to your chart and let's get started!
