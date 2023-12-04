CycleView
- Indicateurs
- Mattia Bonetti
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 4 décembre 2023
- Activations: 5
CycleView is an indicator that highlights possible phases of expansion and contraction in the different time frames, it helps to highlight the correct timing to make the entry.
The cycle can be changed via external settings.
After installing the indicator, you can contact me by message for the best settings and time frames to use.
The indicator works by analyzing the price action.
When the indicator is downloaded, you need to move the EX4 file from "Market-Expert" to "Market-indicator".