Doji Bar Finder Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 20 novembre 2023
This automated DOJI BAR FINDER INDICATOR can be utilized to manage trades and identify potential areas of support and resistance for both buying and selling. It is designed to identify zones for Sell/Buy trades and can be effectively used in conjunction with other indicators, such as order block indicators, and more. Currently designed for MT4, it will later be adapted to function on MT5. We also offer the opportunity to customize the robot according to your trading strategy.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note