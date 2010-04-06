Volatility Indices Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
- Version: 1.0
Oscillators and Volatility:
- Oscillators like RSI and Stochastic are particularly useful in assessing the market sentiment and potential turning points in volatility. However, it's essential to use them in conjunction with other indicators and analyses for a comprehensive view.
- Divergences between price movements and oscillator readings can be powerful signals. For example, if a volatility index is making new highs, but the oscillator fails to confirm these highs, it may indicate weakening momentum and the potential for a reversal in volatility.