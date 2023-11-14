The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits.

London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a simple panel. If a trade hit TP or SL within the session day a checkmark and an cross sign object is drawn respectively.

How does the Indicator works?

When price crosses the Asian Low a SELL red arrow is plotted. If price Hits TP a Yellow checkmark is plotted and now that trade is considered as a successful trade. For a stop-loss it is indicated by a cross red object. If price fails to hit the TP or SL before the next Asian session open, the initially plotted signal arrow is not counted as a trade.

Trading panel

Date: Current broker time

Symbol: Current symbol the indicator is running on

Signal: Takes into consideration the total number of successful plotted trades (Whether TP or SL is hit)

ADR: Average Asian session range size in successful plotted trades days

Box range: Current day Asian session range size

Win/loss: Total winning trades/losing trades out of signals

Total win/win-rate: Percentage win-rate. won trades/signals*100