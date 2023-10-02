Crit

The Crit indicator analyzes price behavior and, if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in trend direction. Entering the market is not difficult, but staying in it is much more difficult. With the Crit indicator, staying on trend will become much easier! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data and, based on it, display instructions for further actions on the trader’s screen.

A arrow technical indicator in the Forex market is capable of giving tips with the smallest errors. The signal will always remain on the historical chart. Taking this into account, you can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for the arrow to appear in the right direction and opened a trade. An arrow in the opposite direction has formed - the deal is closed.
This indicator allows you to analyze historical data and, based on it, display instructions for further actions on the trader’s screen. To learn how to identify the right reversals for consistent likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. To learn how to identify the right reversals for consistent likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Ready trading system.
