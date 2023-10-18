Coral Rescue

Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole.

Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.  You will use either manual trading, or another EA that is putting profit into your account.  You set the minimum balance that you don't want Coral Rescue to go below.  Coral Rescue will monitor your account balance and when you have sufficient profit to perform drawdown control (reducing the size of your drawdown by closing partial lots of trades), it goes to work.  When in "Manual" mode it will not take any action automatically, but will show you where you have enough profit to close the smallest size of your problem trades, and you can then click the button to perform the partial close easily.  Or you can configure Coral Rescue to automatically reduce the minimum lot size from the largest, smallest or farthest trade in drawdown.

You can identify the trades that you want Coral Rescue to work on (by ticket number or magic number); or you can specify the magic number of trades to exclude (for example, if you're using an EA to generate the profits used by Coral Rescue, and you don't want Coral Rescue to interfere with those trades).  Coral Rescue will show you the trade that is the farthest distance in drawdown; or the trades with the largest or smallest drawdown for the minimum lot size.  When you have enough balance to close the minimum lot size from any of these trades the "Partial Close" button becomes available to do drawdown control.  Or in automatic mode Coral Rescue will immediately apply your available balance to performing drawdown control.  Leave Coral Rescue running while your other EA is banking profits, and your surplus balance will always be working to dig you out of the hole you're in!

Coral Rescue also supports notifications.  Be alerted when your account balance reaches the minimum balance and the value per minimum lots of trades, indicating that you now have sufficient profits available to perform some drawdown control.  That's more useful in manual mode.  In automated mode you can be notified when Rescue reduces your account drawdown.  

Rescue your account today!

Produits recommandés
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilitaires
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
TradePanel Close Order
Denis Vasyutin
Utilitaires
This panel closes trading positions at multiple symbols. The panel displays the situation for all open symbols on the account: Balans - account balance Equity - account equity Margin - used margin Freemargin - free margin Summ Position - the summary position on the account, in lots Position buy - the summary buy position, in lots Position sell - the summary sell position, in lots Summ Profit - the total profit (loss) at all positions Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions Profit sell - t
Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
Utilitaires
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
Utilitaires
Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Utilitaires
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Utilitaires
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
Fever ESM
Evgenii Morozov
Utilitaires
Trading Advisor for margin currency pairs and metals. Conservative trading of 100,000 units per 0.01 lot. The standard trade is 10,000 units per 0.01 lot. Aggressive trading with high risks of 1000 units per 0.01 lot. You can always pick up your starting lot.  The EA is fully automated, you only have to put up the initial lot depending on your initial deposit. The recommended timeframe is H1. 1. Test on any steam, iron and fuel oil 2. Try starting with convenient depots 3. When going into a dra
Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Utilitaires
La plupart des commerçants de détail ne peuvent pas gérer les risques et faire exploser les comptes en surrisquant ou en surnégociant. Cet outil automatise entièrement la gestion des prélèvements et des risques, laissant un trader se concentrer uniquement sur ses entrées. C'est le premier et le seul trade manager qui utilise l'action des prix avec sa fonction Aggressive Risk Control pour clôturer automatiquement des positions partielles lorsque le prix va à l'encontre du trade. Cela garantit q
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilitaires
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitaires
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Multi functional trading assistant
Alimjiang Abduwupur
Utilitaires
**Multi-Function Trading Assistant EA - Complete User Manual** **Program Overview**   Multi-Function Trading Assistant is an advanced trading panel EA developed based on MQL4, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This program provides a one-stop order management solution with an intuitive visual interface and powerful batch operation capabilities. **Detailed Explanation of Core Functions** **1. Batch Order Management Functions** **1.1 One-Click Close All Orders of Current Tr
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitaires
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Trade Monitor Pro
Valery Sorrentino
Utilitaires
DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM HERE **TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor** The TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to help you effectively monitor and manage your trading activities in the forex market. This EA offers a range of useful features that allow you to keep track of your open trades, floating daily gains and losses (floating drawdown), as well as margin levels and the volume of open lots. For a correct counting of the Trading Volume, enable the complete history in
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitaires
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart   MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilitaires
"Binary Lab Simulator" est un outil conçu pour pratiquer et vérifier des stratégies de trading. Cet outil fonctionne 24h/24, y compris les week-ends et les heures non commerciales, et supporte différentes périodes d'expiration telles que 30 secondes, 1 minute et 3 minutes, créant un environnement proche du trading réel. Il est compatible avec des outils externes pour analyser les résultats des entrées. Plusieurs modèles peuvent être facilement enregistrés, permettant des tests fluides de l'envir
Trading Assistant Manager
Issameddine Sebai
Utilitaires
Hello Traders, This EA tool help is very helpful in your risk money management, it helps to open pending & market orders based on your % risk from your equity or the amount risk chosen You can also set a TP and SL, Open price with the drawn horizontal lines of the EA. The EA can also close all orders with one click and set a trailing stop. You can find below more details in the video :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSHH_zojcsM&t=229s
SL TP Manager Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT4 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilitaires
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitaires
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitaires
L'indicateur montre les heures d'ouverture des bourses mondiales. Vous aide à voir quels marchés sont actuellement les plus actifs Découvrez mon  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions Aide à sélectionner les instruments les plus volatils en ce moment; Particulièrement utile pour les traders intraday; 1) Lors de l'utilisation sur des délais 1H et inférieurs: les lignes correspondront à la position réelle des barres sur le graphiq
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Fast Keyboard Orders MT4
Maksim Dmitriev
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Attention, cet EA ne fonctionnera pas sur le testeur, uniquement sur des comptes de démonstration ou réels, contactez-moi si vous souhaitez essayer la démo https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abudabi MT5 Version Envoyez(placez) des ordres rapides dans MetaTrader 4 depuis le clavier et la souris : Déplacez le curseur sur le prix désiré, appuyez sur la touche : Achat au marché : E Achat Limite : A Achat Stop : Z Vente au marché : Q Vente Limite : D Vente Stop : C (Touches personnalisables) Lorsque l'o
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitaires
EasyTradePad – Panneau de trading pour MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   est un outil de trading manuel et semi-automatisé. Son interface permet une gestion rapide des ordres et des positions, ainsi que des calculs de gestion des risques en un clic. Caractéristiques du panneau : Ouvrir et fermer des transactions avec un risque prédéfini (% ou devise de dépôt) Définissez SL et TP en points, en pourcentages ou en valeurs monétaires Calculer automatiquement le ratio risque/récompense Déplacez le stop lo
EasySet Panel
Joe Treacher
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Easy Set Trade Panel Trade Smarter, Not Harder Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity. Key Features: Effortless Trade Setup : Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences. ️ Smart Risk Management : Choose how you want to control risk: % of Account (e.g., Ri
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Utilitaires
Prop Trade Assistant — Smart Prop Account Manager Overview Prop Trade Assistant is a utility designed for traders using prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, MyForexFunds, etc.). It functions as a risk management tool and dashboard, providing real-time tracking of drawdown, current PnL, profit targets, and other account metrics. Features Calculates profit and loss based on lot size, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and break-even (BE) Accepts input values in pips, currency
FREE
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading avec des ordres prédéfinis et calcul automatique du lot pour le terminal MT4. Attention, le Trading Panel ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie (seulement le trailing stop testing). Manuel, description, téléchargement d'une démo légère. Les commerçants qui réussissent se distinguent par l'autodiscipline et la gestion compétente. Si vous utilisez un lot fixe, alors vous risquez. Après tout, sur des délais différents, une distance différente et une transaction perdante
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
FXS Trade Manager
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
Utilitaires
Trade Manager is a powerful tool for M anaging Your Trades and provides a unique M oney Management system. What trade manager do for you: In Panel: - Current Time-Frame Title - Remaining time to close candle - Current Spread - Maximum Allowed Order Volume in Lot - Daily Profit Report - Weekly Profit   Report - Monthly Profit   Report - Total Profit   Report - Show Profits in percentage /Dollar/Pips - in-panel input for set in profit Stop-Loss When Risk-Free Your Order - in-panel input for order
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Copieur ->Interaction d'interface pratique et rapide, les utilisateurs peuvent l'utiliser immédiatement       ->>>> Recommandé pour une utilisation sur des ordinateurs Windows ou VPS Windows Caractéristiques: Paramètres de copy trading diversifiés et personnalisés : 1. Différents modes de lot peuvent être définis pour différentes sources de signaux 2. Différentes sources de signaux peuvent être définies pour le copy trading avant et arrière 3. Les signaux peuvent être définis avec des commentai
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Plus de l'auteur
CoralDash
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicateurs
CoralDash is a simple symbol shortcut dashboard.   The Symbol List has many presets to choose from:  Market Watch Open Orders Current Chart Majors A custom list Clicking the symbol has two available actions Set the current chart symbol Filter the list of symbols shown in the dashboard based on one currency (e.g., see all EUR pairs) Click the "PAIR" cell in the header to toggle between the two available actions Click the symbol cell to apply the action For the filter, click the left side to selec
FREE
CoralPage
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicateurs
CoralPage is a simple little utility to add navigation controls to your chart.  You can now easily step through the symbols in the Market Watch without having to click-and-drag a symbol from the Market Watch onto your chart.  It's a simple but indispensable time-saver! Click move to the first, previous, next or last symbol in the Market Watch.  Shift-click to go the the previous or next symbol that has an open order. CoralPage is completely free.  If you like this, please check out my other prod
FREE
Coral Trade Planner
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicateurs
Coral Trade Planner is a 3-in-1 tool for making smart trades.   The Lot Size Calculator lets you determine the appropriate lot size based on risk, and see the impact on your risk as you change the stop loss distance and/or lot size.   The Trade Planner is an innovative tool for visualizing your planned trades on the chart, and gives you immediate feedback on the value of the trade (both the risk of hitting your stop loss and the reward of hitting your take profit).  Both Market and Pending order
Coral Multi TF Meter
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicateurs
Coral Multi TF Meter allows you to quickly see how price is moving on a single currency pair across multiple timeframes at once.  You can select which timeframes to display; the size, position, colors of cells; whether to display values or not; and how often the meter is updated. The calculation is based on ATR distance for each displayed timeframe.  Hover over the header cell for the row (with the currency name in it) to see the current ATR value (in pips) for that period.  When "Display Values
Coral Heatmap
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicateurs
Coral Heatmap is a currency strength meter based on the ATR values for the selected timeframe.  There are two main view modes: All Currencies (default) - see the ranked strength of all currencies in a single view Selected Currency - see the relative strength of all other currencies compared to a selected currency You can optionally display the timeframe selection toolbar; timeframe is always synchronized to the current chart timeframe.  Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly navigate currencies (up/d
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicateurs
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard  displays "rate of change" calculations across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously.  See at a glance which pairs are moving, and how quickly.  Receive alerts when any symbol + timeframe is experiencing very strong movement.  You can display data for currency pairs, or for individual currencies (takes the average for each currency across all available pairs). See the CoralDash product description for the core functionality of the dashboard (symbol exposu
Coral Notify Dash
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicateurs
Coral Notify Dash allows you to manage all of your chart price-based notifications from a single consolidated dashboard.  It fills a gap left by MT4, which does not support popup alerts.  If you're like me and you often don't hear the alert sound for the built-in alerts, this is an indispensable tool. I use Coral Notify Dash as part of my daily chart analysis workflow.  I use a tool like Coral Dash (available for free,  here ) or one of the other dashboards to set my trading bias.  As I review t
Coral History
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilitaires
Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window. NEW : You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.   Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green. Account Information Balance Equity Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown) Marin Leve
Chart Logic
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilitaires
Chart Logic is here!  Chart automation for MT4: put your Ideas into Actions! Chart Logic is an EA for MT4 that lets you automate actions on your charts.  You define "conditions" and 'actions"; when all the conditions are true, then all the actions are triggered.  Conditions can refer to a wide range of observations, about account information, candle data, technical indicators, key levels, price, time, market data, trades and so on.  And actions can send alerts/notifications, open/close/modify tr
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis