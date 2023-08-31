Trades Closer EA

 Product Description

Trades Closer EA for MetaTrader 4 — the fastest and simplest way to close all your open or pending trades instantly with a single click.

This tool is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and full control over their trading positions. With an intuitive and customizable interface, Trades Closer EA helps you manage orders efficiently, saving time and minimizing human error.

 Key Features

  • Close open trades, pending orders, or both on any selected symbol instantly.

  • Fully customizable interface — choose panel size, font colors, and layout via Inputs.

  • Simple and user-friendly design — no complex setup required.

  • Works on all MT4 accounts and brokers.

  • Ideal for day traders and scalpers who rely on quick execution.

 Why Choose Trades Closer EA?

  • Save valuable time by managing multiple trades at once.

  • Reduce mistakes caused by manual order handling.

  • Enjoy a lightweight, fast, and reliable tool that fits seamlessly into your workflow.

 Technical Info

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Current Version: 1.0

  • Release Date: August 31, 2023

  • Recommended: Test on a demo account before live use to adjust settings to your strategy.

