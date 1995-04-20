Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT4

Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading.

The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrating this information with the tweezer pattern recognition, it helps you refine your trading decisions and significantly increases the potential for successful trades.

The Tweezer Hunter functions by identifying and alerting you of critical tweezer patterns - tweezer tops and bottoms - that often indicate a potential price reversal. For instance, during an upward trend, the tweezer tops occur when buyers drive prices up but encounter resistance. This pattern shows that the bulls have stopped pushing the price higher, and the bears are starting to take control. Inversely, during a downward trend, tweezer bottoms occur when sellers encounter support after driving prices down, indicating that the tide is shifting in favor of the bulls.

Now, let's talk about the game-changing feature that sets the Tweezer Hunter apart from other indicators - the Trend Button. This feature accurately identifies whether the market is in a bullish or bearish phase, providing you with the trend context needed to make strategic trading decisions. With the Trend Button, you have a higher chance of identifying the most profitable tweezer patterns - those that align with the prevailing market trend.

In summary, the Tweezer Hunter offers:

  • Powerful tweezer pattern recognition, highlighting potential trend reversals.
  • A built-in Trend Button that accurately identifies the overall market trend (bearish or bullish).
  • Increased potential for successful trades by aligning tweezer patterns with the prevailing market trend.
  • Alerts when a tweezer pattern forms, enabling you to take immediate action.

Experience the enhanced trading precision and strategic edge that the Tweezer Hunter brings to your trading arsenal. With the Tweezer Hunter, you're not just following the market; you're hunting for profits. Remember, in Forex trading, information is power, and the Tweezer Hunter gives you the power to make informed decisions and trade with confidence. Embrace the hunt today!



Produits recommandés
Elite Renko
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the    Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ;  Pinbar
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicateurs
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Currency Strength Dashboard
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Currency Strength Dashboard When it comes to currency strengths there are two standard methods to use the currency strength tool: As a trend-following tool. As a trend reversal tool. When using the currency strength meter, we analyze each currency individually rather than as currency pairs. The basic idea is to identify the strongest currency and the weakest currency so one can be able to choose the right currency pair to trade. Some traders use it as a tool to buy strength an
Swing or Scalp
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicateurs
Coloured price charts, generating black arrows.  User can change the colours of the arrows in the colour section of the indicator.  It is consider a great scalping tool on lower time-frames, while higher time frames will have fewer opportunities but trades will possibly last longer.  There is an input for Alert on or off.  This can be used effectively on M15/M30 Chart until up to H4 chart time.  It is best if the user has some experience with money management, utilising trailing stop to protect
Forex Sessions with Alerts MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
Scalper Heiken Ashi
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicateurs
There are several types of Patterns, We choose Doji that is used for continuation and trend reversals.   Signal types : #1 Premium Signal- ---------------- Doji should have the colour of the expected direction change along with normal candle colour matching direction. #2 Secondary Signal   ---------------- Doji has the perfect formation however the bar maybe in the same colour as the previous bar but the candle colour has new direction colour. Stochastics-Filter: ---------------- The Stochas
Predator FX58 Trend DashBoard 123
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trend Scanner looks at the Market watchlist and Checks to see if there are trending cases between three (3) timeframes selected by the user. The analysis can assist in finding pairs to focus on for a particular session where a trader may need to have a bias in terms of direction to place trades for a particular system which requires multiple timeframe filtration of bar momentum. 3 Main indicators are involved: Moving Average, MACD and Heiken Ashi. User is able to select timeframes available on
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Acting
Signal Histogram MT4
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicateurs
Signal Histogram est un indicateur technique fiable pour la plateforme MetaTrader 4, conçu pour identifier visuellement la tendance actuelle en comparant le cours de clôture à une moyenne mobile. L'indicateur affiche l'histogramme dans une fenêtre séparée : les barres vertes indiquent que le cours est supérieur à la moyenne, tandis que les barres rouges indiquent qu'il est inférieur ou égal à la moyenne. Cette approche permet d'évaluer rapidement la direction de la tendance et d'identifier les
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Signal Strike mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
MACD Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicateurs
MACD Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Divergences between your typical MACD values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. Indicator Windows draws MACD value and Divergence arrows but not MACD Signal as it is not considered relevant to detect this kind of Classic Divergences. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicateurs
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Predator FX58 Trend MINI DashBoard
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicateurs
Heiken Ashi Bar Type based indicator: Enter Trades with the Confidence that higher timeframes agree. This tool will display the condition and direction bias all in one window, without need to look at the charts.  Professional Traders who do trend trading or scalping with the trend, this is a great tool to be alerted by when the asset is ready. Example: Choose any MT4 timeframe you want Daily timeframe H4 timeframe H1 timeframe Choosing your favourite moving average method: EMA 50/ EMA 100 / EMA
VIP signals
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicateurs
VIP signal for binary options. This indicator was created specifically for binary options. Set up for profitable work in binary options. Try this indicator if you want to trade binary options profitably. The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction. < < < Indicator non repaint > > > Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. According to the test results, this indicator per
Scalping Predator
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicateurs
Plug and play Scalpers, medium term and binary traders this one is perfect for you. This is great tool to integrate into your system. Your Pc must be very fast and contain good specs to handle these arrows. It does not repaint and paints on closed bars. It contains alerts which will post all alerts found on the chart from left to right. Can be great for binary traders and Forex scalpers.  Send me a message when you purchase, will send you additional filters if needed. Timeframe Best time frame t
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamic
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
Trading Levels Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de niveaux de trading est un système commercial conçu pour déterminer les points d'entrée, maintenir les positions et la direction des tendances. Comprend plusieurs mécanismes fonctionnant dans un complexe, analyse des vagues de la direction de la tendance, analyse de niveau lors de la construction des signaux, montre les cibles TP et SL possibles. Capacités de l'indicateur Des flèches de signalisation apparaissent sur la bougie actuelle et ne sont pas recolorées. Utilise des algo
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicateurs
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
PipFinite Binary Options PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.45 (29)
Indicateurs
This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
WeisWaveScouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicateurs
WeisWaveScouter is a powerful and accurate indicator designed to help traders detect key market movements based on price and volume waves. Built for the MetaTrader 4 platform, WeisWaveScouter provides detailed analysis of bullish and bearish waves, as well as highlighting volume spikes, giving you a clear view of market conditions. Key Features: Bullish and Bearish Waves: Easily identify bullish and bearish movements with waves clearly differentiated by customizable colors. Volume Spikes: Det
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Experts
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicateurs
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « CCI avec zones dynamiques de survente/surachat » pour MT4, sans refonte. - L'indice CCI (Commodity Channel Index) est excellent pour le trading Momentum dans le sens de la tendance. - Il est idéal pour prendre des positions de vente depuis une zone dynamique de surachat et des positions d'achat depuis une zone dynamique de survente dans le sens de la tendance principale. - Cet indicateur est également idéal pour combiner des positions de prix. - Zone dynamique de sura
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
Trade Manager EA for MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.21 (14)
Utilitaires
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: "Much better than lots of other trade managers I've tested..." – R Vdr "Saves me time from manually calculating lots sizes and risks...amazing support." – Richard Obi Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools.
Trade Manager EA for MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (6)
Utilitaires
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: " I just bought the product and I like it ..." – AntonioBorrero " Very good EA I would 100% recommend.. ." – Vijohn  Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools. It's designed to be your essential trading compan
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamics
Forex Sessions with Alerts MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
Auto Trendline Pro
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing Auto Trendline Pro : Your Ultimate Trading Companion Are you tired of manually drawing trendlines on your forex charts? Do you wish for a tool that can simplify your trading while providing timely alerts? Look no further, because Auto Trendline Pro is here to revolutionize your trading experience. In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Identifying trends, both upward and downward, can be a game-changer. This is where Auto Trendline Pro ste
Currency Strength Meter AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing our   A.I Currency Strength Meter   Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter For
Fair Value Gap Hunter
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator: Master the ICT Method in Forex Trading What Traders Are Saying: " Transformed my trading approach with its precise gap spotting ..." – J. Doe " The alert feature is a lifesaver, never miss a trading opportunity.. ." – Alex P. " A crucial tool for anyone following the ICT methodologies in Forex. .." – Samantha R. Unlock the secrets of price movement in the Forex market with the revolutionary Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator. Designed for precision and ease of use,
UGenesys Volume MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume: Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to tr
UGenesys MultiTrend
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
PURCHASE THIS INDICATOR AND GET OUR SECRET BONUS! Why is TREND Important? This is one of the biggest questions asked by beginner traders.  Trend is important because that is primarily when the market moves the most. When a market has good volume, many banks, hedgefunds and large institutions are participating and driving price up or down in strong trends. THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME TO TRADE. The uGenesys Multi-Trend Indicator was specifically designed to identify when a trend has started in the ma
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Currency Strength Meter AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.14 (7)
Indicateurs
Introducing our A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter Forex I
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamic
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Acting
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Break of Structure and Change of Character MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience.  While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal pat
Psychological Round Levels with Alerts Mt4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator – Your Key to Precision Trading with Real-Time Alerts! Are you tired of guessing where the market might turn? Do you want a tool that can accurately identify psychological levels and notify you when price touches a key level? Look no further – the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience. Imagine having a tool that not only identifies psychological levels with unmatched accuracy but also aler
Auto Trendline Pro MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing   Auto Trendline Pro : Your Ultimate Trading Companion Are you tired of manually drawing trendlines on your forex charts? Do you wish for a tool that can simplify your trading while providing timely alerts? Look no further, because Auto Trendline Pro is here to revolutionize your trading experience. In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Identifying trends, both upward and downward, can be a game-changer. This is where Auto Trendline Pro s
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
UGenesys Volume MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume:   Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Actin
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading. The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrat
Break of Structure and Change of Character
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience.  While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal pat
Order Block Indicator by Ugenesys
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the Order Block Indicator , the pinnacle of trading technology. Order blocks, the large cluster of buy or sell orders placed by institutional traders, significantly influence market direction. They form at critical price levels and can act as robust support and resistance zones. Our cutting-edge indicator allows you to harness the full potential of these influential market dynamics, providing a never-before-seen level of precision and customization. Here's why this tool stands apart:
Silver Bullet Indicator
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the revolutionary ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator for MT5, a groundbreaking tool designed to usher in a new era of trading for beginners and experienced traders alike. This advanced indicator seamlessly translates the intricate ICT Silver Bullet strategy into a simplified visual representation on your charts, offering not just comprehension but a path to profitable trading. A Strategy Simplified: Navigating the complexities of the ICT Silver Bullet strategy has never been easie
Psychological Round Levels
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator – Your Key to Precision Trading with Real-Time Alerts! Are you tired of guessing where the market might turn? Do you want a tool that can accurately identify psychological levels and notify you when price touches a key level? Look no further – the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience. Imagine having a tool that not only identifies psychological levels with unmatched accuracy but also aler
Forex Sessions with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis