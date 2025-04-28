WeisWaveScouter

WeisWaveScouter is a powerful and accurate indicator designed to help traders detect key market movements based on price and volume waves. Built for the MetaTrader 4 platform, WeisWaveScouter provides detailed analysis of bullish and bearish waves, as well as highlighting volume spikes, giving you a clear view of market conditions.

Key Features:
Bullish and Bearish Waves: Easily identify bullish and bearish movements with waves clearly differentiated by customizable colors.

Volume Spikes: Detect the highest volume points during market waves. The indicator automatically marks volume spikes, helping you identify areas of high market intensity.

Adjustable Pivot Depth: Customize the pivot depth to adjust the indicator’s sensitivity to suit your trading strategy.

Volume Scalability: Control the scale factor to adjust the intensity of the volume displayed on the chart, allowing for more accurate analysis.

Customizable Colors: Choose the colors that best suit your viewing style. With WeisWaveScouter, you have the freedom to adjust the colors of the high, low and peak volume waves, ensuring an interface that meets your needs.

Peak Marking Accuracy: The indicator marks up to two volume peaks per wave, giving you a clear view of the areas where the biggest price movements occur.

Benefits:
Complete Analysis: Combine technical analysis and volume to make informed decisions about market entries and exits.

Intuitive Interface: The easy-to-use and customizable interface gives you full control over the style and behavior of the indicator.

Volume-Based Strategy: WeisWaveScouter not only bases its analysis on price, but also on market strength, helping you make more informed decisions.

High Performance: With an efficient implementation, WeisWaveScouter ensures a smooth and lag-free trading experience, even on charts with large amounts of data.

How it Works:
WeisWaveScouter detects changes in market direction and marks bullish and bearish waves with distinct colors. It also calculates tick volume and marks volume peaks with "ticks" that indicate points of greatest pressure in the market. These points are crucial to identify possible reversals or continuations of trends.

Apply Now:
WeisWaveScouter is the perfect ally for traders looking for a deeper analysis of the market, focused on price and volume waves. With its flexibility, accuracy and customization, this indicator allows you to stay ahead of the competition.

Don't waste any more time trying to identify complex patterns. Use WeisWaveScouter and gain an edge in the market with a tool that was made for demanding professionals.

Invest in WeisWaveScouter now and take your market analysis to the next level!
