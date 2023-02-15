UGenesys MultiTrend

PURCHASE THIS INDICATOR AND GET OUR SECRET BONUS!

Why is TREND Important? This is one of the biggest questions asked by beginner traders. 

Trend is important because that is primarily when the market moves the most. When a market has good volume, many banks, hedgefunds and large institutions are participating and driving price up or down in strong trends.

THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME TO TRADE.

The uGenesys Multi-Trend Indicator was specifically designed to identify when a trend has started in the market, so that you can place orders along with the BIG PLAYERS.

Think about uGenesys Multi-Trend indicator as your personal assistant. It will help you to make the right decisions in the market and is a great tool to supplement your own trading strategy. It was designed from 15 different Trend oscillators to accurately identify where the trend will begin in the market.

The indicator shows a brightly colored RED candles and a SELL signal when the market is BEARISH and a brightly colored GREEN candles and a BUY signal when the market is BULLISH.

The indicator will also show you the major trends on each timeframe, hence the name Multi-Trend. Each timeframe has its own movement and trends, and our indicator is able to show you a trend the EXACT MOMENT it begins.


So now that you have identified where the trend starts in the market and the direction, what’s next?

Next up is your VOLUME. Does the market have enough participants to move price tremendously? 

This is where our uGenesys Volume Indicator comes in. It will accurately identify the areas in the market with high volume and allow you to make an accurate decision by showing you very accurate bullish or bearish signals.  It follows a very strict criteria and only gives you the best signals based on volume strength and how much the banks and hedge funds are participating in the market.

While our uGenesys Trend indicator is amazing for identifying the market direction - using our uGenesys Volume Indicator with it will give you an EDGE in the market. You can check it out here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93476


Benefits of uGenesys Multi-Trend Indicator
  • Perfect for Beginners
  • Accurately identifies the best trend opportunities
  • Helps you easily identify when a new trend has STARTED
  • Easy to Use - does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Amazing Customer Support and Video tutorials
  • Works perfectly with our uGenesys Volume indicator

RECOMMENDATIONS

Works great with all FOREX pairs, but we highly recommend using it with 

  • GBPUSD
  • GBPCAD
  • GBPCHF
  • GBPNZD
  • GBPAUD

TIMEFRAME:

  • 1hr
  • 4hr
  • Daily

IMPORTANT! Please contact me after purchase to redeem your bonus!


Produits recommandés
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Binary Sniper est un indicateur mt4 qui donne des signaux d'achat et de vente pour le trading d'options binaires, cet indicateur a une approche différente, Pour le trading d'options binaires, cet indicateur ne repeint ni ne retarde le signal. RÈGLES D'ENTRÉE : 1. APPEL (ACHETER), Lorsqu'une bougie rouge se ferme avec la couleur de la barre de tireur d'élite binaire sur le vert après qu'elle soit rouge. (premier retournement de couleur) 2. METTRE (VENDRE), Lorsqu'une bougie verte se ferme avec u
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Indicateurs
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
Binary Crater
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Le cratère binaire est un indicateur puissant et polyvalent pour MetaTrader 4, conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'options binaires. Il fonctionne efficacement sur n'importe quelle période et avec n'importe quelle paire de devises, ce qui en fait un outil extrêmement flexible pour les traders. Principales caractéristiques : Analyse des tendances : l'indicateur détermine automatiquement la tendance actuelle du marché, ce qui aide les traders à effectuer des transactions dans le sens de la t
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Indicateurs
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
Binary Strong Indication
Ali Raza
Indicateurs
Binary Strong Indication Indicator is Designed Based on 14 Different Strategies Based. You can Use Binary Strong Indication Indicator for Binary Option Trading or if you want you can Try it for Forex. Time-Frame : M1 Depend on your choice on which time frame you want to get Indication. Trade Time Duration: 60 Seconds or 5 Minutes Mostly we Used it for 60 seconds in iq option but you can use it for any binary broker. Input Parameters : HLB = 30 it means Highest & Lowest Point of 30 Bars. This Val
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Binary HMA Levels pour MT4 est conçu spécifiquement pour les options binaires, mais convient également parfaitement au trading sur Forex. Il fonctionne à partir de niveaux, fournissant des signaux sous forme de flèches avant la fermeture de la bougie actuelle, en confirmant un rebond du prix à partir d'un niveau clé. Pour que l'indicateur fonctionne correctement, vous devez télécharger et installer le dossier "MQL5" dans le répertoire de votre terminal. Vous pouvez télécharger le do
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicateurs
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Binary Sixty Scalping – Indicateur pour options binaires sur MT4 Binary Sixty Scalping est un indicateur pour la plateforme MT4, conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'options binaires. Il fonctionne sur toutes les unités de temps, mais pour plus de précision, il est recommandé d'utiliser M5 ou plus. Cet indicateur est compatible avec toutes les paires de devises, ce qui le rend adaptable à divers marchés. Caractéristiques principales : Expiration par défaut – 1 bougie , modifiable dans les par
Multi Strategist Select Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One   Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2-
KT Donchian Channel MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
KT Donchian Channel is an advanced version of the famous Donchian channel first developed by Richard Donchian. It consists of three bands based on the moving average of last high and low prices. Upper Band: Highest price over last n period. Lower Band: Lowest price over last n period. Middle Band: The average of upper and lower band (Upper Band + Lower Band) / 2. Where n is 20 or a custom period value is chosen by the trader. Features A straightforward implementation of the Donchian channel ble
Swing X Black
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
SWING X Black est un indicateur révolutionnaire pour MetaTrader 4 (MT4), minutieusement conçu pour répondre aux besoins du trading manuel et automatique dans les domaines des options binaires et du Forex. Son exactitude inégalée, couplée à sa capacité à s'adapter à différents horizons temporels, en fait un outil puissant pour les traders qui cherchent à maximiser leurs profits. SWING X Black est optimisé pour l'horizon temporel de 15 minutes, idéal pour une prise de décision rapide et des exécut
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Binary Cucle 6 est un oscillateur puissant pour le trading d'options binaires sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Il est conçu pour fonctionner sur des délais à partir de M5 et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle paire de devises. L'indicateur Binary Cucle 6 fournit des signaux précis pour entrer dans une transaction sous la forme de flèches bleues et rouges qui apparaissent sur le graphique avant la fermeture de la bougie actuelle. Cela permet aux traders de prendre des
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
Trade Monster
Jason Edward Todt
Experts
Main Features Detect the best and most successful point of trend and reversal trend Easy-to-use Intuitive easy setup Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate Configuring not required Watches multiple timeframes for support and resistance Customizable Trailing stoploss and takeprofit Automatic Lot Size Optimization Suitable for any time frame Suitable for any currency pair This EA is fully automated and easy to use. This robot uses Moving Averages working in c
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
BinaryLuckMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds. This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range ( Range of candles )
Nostradermus RegLin DEEP Time PRO
Victor Gauto
Experts
NosTraderMus_RegLin_PRO EA (Expert Advisor) professionnel avec régression linéaire, filtres MTF et gestion active des positions Recommandation : commencez les tests sur l’UT M5 (5 minutes). NosTraderMus_RegLin_PRO s’adresse aux traders cherchant un trading quantitatif, discipliné et reproductible. L’EA détecte des zones de valeur via un canal de régression linéaire et n’entre que lorsque le contexte s’y prête (RSI, DeMarker, momentum multi-timeframe, volume et spread), tout en gérant chaque posi
ScalperMulti
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
ScalperMulti is a multicurrency indicator for professional traders. The indicator shows the complete market situation for the trader. The main advantage of this indicator is that it simultaneously analyzes six major currency pairs on all timeframes from M1 to MN. The indicator analyzes the trend strength. The indicator generates color-coded signals to visualize the market situation: Green - ascending trend. Red - descending trend. Yellow - trend is not defined. The indicator is excellent for sca
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Indicateurs
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Indicateurs
BINARYEXPERT est un indicateur technique puissant, conçu pour les traders recherchant des signaux d’entrée précis sur le marché des options binaires. Développé pour MetaTrader 4, il combine plusieurs indicateurs techniques, notamment les EMA, RSI, MACD, Stochastique et ATR, afin de générer des signaux fiables d’ACHAT (CALL) et de VENTE (PUT). Avec une interface conviviale et un panneau de statistiques en temps réel, BINARYEXPERT aide les traders à prendre des décisions mieux informées. Caractér
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Reliable Tool for the Financial Market This tool delivers high-performance results in trading on financial markets. Advantages: Fast and Accurate Signals: The arrow signals of this tool are easily and accurately analyzed, providing quality signals that you can rely on. No Repainting: This tool does not have any repainting, ensuring reliable trading signals. Quality Guarantee: If any signal repainting is detected, which we cannot correct, we will refund your money without commission. Recommendat
ReTest Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Histogramme ReTest Pro » pour MT4, sans refonte. - L'indicateur ReTestPro_Histogram permet de rechercher des signaux d'entrée dans la tendance principale après un nouveau test d'un niveau S/R élevé. - L'histogramme ReTestPro est disponible en deux couleurs : rouge pour une tendance baissière et vert pour une tendance haussière. - L'affichage de colonnes consécutives stables de même couleur indique une nouvelle tendance. - Le signal ReTest est une colonne de couleur op
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom
Denis Luchinkin
Experts
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns. The considerable advantages of the EA It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; It does not use Martingale; Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator. Description of Input Parameters Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the option
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Binary Scalper 6 – Un puissant indicateur pour les options binaires sur MT4 Binary Scalper 6 est un outil avancé pour l'analyse des tendances et le trading d'options binaires sur MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Conçu pour les traders de tous niveaux, il offre des signaux clairs et des statistiques détaillées. Caractéristiques principales : Détection des tendances : Identifie précisément les marchés en tendance pour guider les traders. Compatible avec toutes les paires de devises : Permet de trader sur les
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Scalping Entry Points - est un système de trading manuel qui peut s'adapter aux mouvements de prix et donner des signaux pour ouvrir des trades sans redessiner. L'indicateur détermine la direction de la tendance par le niveau central de support et de résistance. L'indicateur de point fournit des signaux pour les entrées et les sorties. Convient pour le trading intrajournalier manuel, le scalping et les options binaires. Fonctionne sur tous les délais et instruments de trading. L'indicateur donne
Scalper Heiken Ashi
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicateurs
There are several types of Patterns, We choose Doji that is used for continuation and trend reversals.   Signal types : #1 Premium Signal- ---------------- Doji should have the colour of the expected direction change along with normal candle colour matching direction. #2 Secondary Signal   ---------------- Doji has the perfect formation however the bar maybe in the same colour as the previous bar but the candle colour has new direction colour. Stochastics-Filter: ---------------- The Stochas
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
Trade Manager EA for MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.21 (14)
Utilitaires
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: "Much better than lots of other trade managers I've tested..." – R Vdr "Saves me time from manually calculating lots sizes and risks...amazing support." – Richard Obi Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools.
Trade Manager EA for MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (6)
Utilitaires
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: " I just bought the product and I like it ..." – AntonioBorrero " Very good EA I would 100% recommend.. ." – Vijohn  Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools. It's designed to be your essential trading compan
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamics
Forex Sessions with Alerts MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
Auto Trendline Pro
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing Auto Trendline Pro : Your Ultimate Trading Companion Are you tired of manually drawing trendlines on your forex charts? Do you wish for a tool that can simplify your trading while providing timely alerts? Look no further, because Auto Trendline Pro is here to revolutionize your trading experience. In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Identifying trends, both upward and downward, can be a game-changer. This is where Auto Trendline Pro ste
Currency Strength Meter AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing our   A.I Currency Strength Meter   Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter For
Fair Value Gap Hunter
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator: Master the ICT Method in Forex Trading What Traders Are Saying: " Transformed my trading approach with its precise gap spotting ..." – J. Doe " The alert feature is a lifesaver, never miss a trading opportunity.. ." – Alex P. " A crucial tool for anyone following the ICT methodologies in Forex. .." – Samantha R. Unlock the secrets of price movement in the Forex market with the revolutionary Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator. Designed for precision and ease of use,
UGenesys Volume MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume: Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to tr
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Currency Strength Meter AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.14 (7)
Indicateurs
Introducing our A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter Forex I
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamic
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Acting
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading. The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrat
Break of Structure and Change of Character MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience.  While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal pat
Psychological Round Levels with Alerts Mt4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator – Your Key to Precision Trading with Real-Time Alerts! Are you tired of guessing where the market might turn? Do you want a tool that can accurately identify psychological levels and notify you when price touches a key level? Look no further – the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience. Imagine having a tool that not only identifies psychological levels with unmatched accuracy but also aler
Auto Trendline Pro MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing   Auto Trendline Pro : Your Ultimate Trading Companion Are you tired of manually drawing trendlines on your forex charts? Do you wish for a tool that can simplify your trading while providing timely alerts? Look no further, because Auto Trendline Pro is here to revolutionize your trading experience. In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Identifying trends, both upward and downward, can be a game-changer. This is where Auto Trendline Pro s
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
UGenesys Volume MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume:   Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Actin
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading. The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrat
Break of Structure and Change of Character
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience.  While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal pat
Order Block Indicator by Ugenesys
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the Order Block Indicator , the pinnacle of trading technology. Order blocks, the large cluster of buy or sell orders placed by institutional traders, significantly influence market direction. They form at critical price levels and can act as robust support and resistance zones. Our cutting-edge indicator allows you to harness the full potential of these influential market dynamics, providing a never-before-seen level of precision and customization. Here's why this tool stands apart:
Silver Bullet Indicator
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the revolutionary ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator for MT5, a groundbreaking tool designed to usher in a new era of trading for beginners and experienced traders alike. This advanced indicator seamlessly translates the intricate ICT Silver Bullet strategy into a simplified visual representation on your charts, offering not just comprehension but a path to profitable trading. A Strategy Simplified: Navigating the complexities of the ICT Silver Bullet strategy has never been easie
Psychological Round Levels
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
Introducing the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator – Your Key to Precision Trading with Real-Time Alerts! Are you tired of guessing where the market might turn? Do you want a tool that can accurately identify psychological levels and notify you when price touches a key level? Look no further – the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience. Imagine having a tool that not only identifies psychological levels with unmatched accuracy but also aler
Forex Sessions with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
Filtrer:
wuzzy66
1008
wuzzy66 2023.06.27 17:20 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis