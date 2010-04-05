Effective Decision
- Experts
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Effective Decision bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread on the Forex market. The basis of the bot is a complex algorithm for controlling transactions. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum).
Bot environment:
- Currency pair - EURUSD.
- TimeFrame - H1.
- The maximum spread is 20 pips.
- Required deposit - $10,000 (or equivalent).
- The maximum drawdown is 12%.
Peculiarities:
- Built-in mathematical algorithm for averaging pips (PIPS AVERAGING ALGORITHM).
- Built-in scalping technique Fast-In-Fast-Out (inside the candle).
- Built-in module for self-tuning artificial intelligence processing (the neural network is built into the EA and trained for EURUSD).
- Trades both buy and sell at the same time. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis.
Options:
- StartVolume: initial lot size.
- OnRisk: used to enable automatic lot detection depending on the deposit.
- LimitBalanceForRisk: maximum balance limit.
- PercentRisk: risk percentage, relative to which initial deposit the risk is calculated.
- Risk: money management options.
- LotDecimal: Lot precision (rounded up to how many digits).
- Stop Loss: spot loss (in points).
- Take Profit: take profit (in points).
- Take Profit Virt: virtual take profit (in points).
- Take Profit Scalping Virt: virtual take profit when scalping (in points).
- Trail Start: trailing start (in points).
- Trail Stop: trailing stop (in points).
- Grid Step: minimum grid step (in points).
- MaxTrades: order limit.
- Min Stops Level: forced level of the minimum distance for stops.
- Max Spread: the maximum spread at which you can open an order.
- TotalEquityRisk: critical drawdown.
- TotalEquityProfit: profit for closing all trades.
- TotalCloseMonth: closing at the end of the month with a small minus.
- WorkTF: timeframe on which the bot works.
- Magic: Magic number for all trades.