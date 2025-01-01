MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CAppDialogCreateExpert
- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- Run
- ChartEvent
- Minimized
- IniFileSave
- IniFileLoad
- IniFileName
- IniFileExt
- CreateCommon
- CreateExpert
- CreateIndicator
- CreateButtonMinMax
- OnClickButtonClose
- OnClickButtonMinMax
- OnAnotherApplicationClose
- Rebound
- Minimize
- Maximize
- CreateInstanceId
- ProgramName
- SubwinOff
CreateExpert
Expert Advisors에서 작업하기 위한 초기화 방법.
|
bool CreateExpert(
Parameters
x1
[in] 왼쪽 위 모서리의 X 좌표.
y1
[in] 왼쪽 위 모서리의 Y 좌표.
x2
[in] 오른쪽 아래 모서리의 X 좌표.
y2
[in] 오른쪽 아래 모서리의 Y 좌표.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.