Expert Advisors에서 작업하기 위한 초기화 방법.

bool  CreateExpert(
   const int     x1,         // 좌표
   const int     y1,         // 좌표
   const int     x2,         // 좌표
   const int     y2          // 좌표
   )

Parameters

x1

[in]  왼쪽 위 모서리의 X 좌표.

y1

[in]  왼쪽 위 모서리의 Y 좌표.

x2

[in] 오른쪽 아래 모서리의 X 좌표.

y2

[in]  오른쪽 아래 모서리의 Y 좌표.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.