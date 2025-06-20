Divisas / PMT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PMT: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest
12.26 USD 0.13 (1.07%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PMT de hoy ha cambiado un 1.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.47.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PMT News
- Patriot Battery Metals cambiará su nombre a PMET Resources
- Patriot Battery Metals cambiará su nombre a PMET Resources
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global
- Wells Fargo assumes coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock with Equal Weight rating
- PennyMac Mortgage stock hits 52-week low at $11.76
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- PennyMac director Lynch buys shares worth $16,953
- PMTV: With The Q2 Financials Released, This Bond Stands Out (NYSE:PMTV)
- PennyMac (PMT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PMT)
- PennyMac Mortgage earnings missed by $0.40, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: PennyMac Mortgage Q2 2025 misses EPS expectations
- PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- PennyMac Mortgage Q2 2025 slides: second consecutive loss amid securitization push
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Keep Calm And Buy Preferred Stocks; Yields +9%
- PennyMac Financial CEO Spector sells $504k in shares
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock: Series C Safety & Decent Upside
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- UBS lowers lithium stock price targets amid weak market outlook
Rango diario
12.16 12.47
Rango anual
11.70 14.93
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.13
- Open
- 12.16
- Bid
- 12.26
- Ask
- 12.56
- Low
- 12.16
- High
- 12.47
- Volumen
- 342
- Cambio diario
- 1.07%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.33%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -16.37%
- Cambio anual
- -14.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B