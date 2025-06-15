FiyatlarBölümler
PMT: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust of Beneficial Interest

12.09 USD 0.07 (0.58%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PMT fiyatı bugün -0.58% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.22 aralığında işlem gördü.

Günlük aralık
12.06 12.22
Yıllık aralık
11.70 14.93
Önceki kapanış
12.16
Açılış
12.18
Satış
12.09
Alış
12.39
Düşük
12.06
Yüksek
12.22
Hacim
877
Günlük değişim
-0.58%
Aylık değişim
-1.06%
6 aylık değişim
-17.53%
Yıllık değişim
-15.87%
21 Eylül, Pazar